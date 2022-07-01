Stranger Things and Spotify reveal what song would save you from Vecna

Stranger Things season 4 part 2 is out today (1st July) on Netflix, with Vecna proving to be the most terrifying of all villains within the hit show. No spoilers here, but you can read RadioTimes.com's review .

Stranger Things and Spotify have revealed a way to find your 'saviour song' as protection from the evil Vecna.

Ahead of the release, the official Twitter account for Stranger Things posted a way to find out which track would come to your rescue, were you to be faced with the creature.

We've already compiled a handy list if you're in the mood to listen to the soundtrack of Stranger Things season 4.

Now, according to the team behind the show, if you head over to Spotify and search for your 'Upside Down Playlist' (if you use the music streaming app, you've definitely got one, we've checked!) you're to play the first song that comes up.

This can lead to interesting results, we can confirm. You could be singing along to mild pop, an old classic or something to really get you dancing. Either way, there would certainly be an added incentive for pressing play on this particular playlist if it meant warding off the frightening Vecna!

Stranger Things put in a lot of work to bring Vecna to life, as talented prosthetics expert Barrie Gower recently revealed. He told RadioTimes.com that the make up for the character took seven hours to apply.

Gower also informed us that Vecna was inspired by two very different HBO series. The backstory for the villain tells us that it began life in human form, before brutally murdering its family.

In the first half of season 4, viewers saw Vecna overpowered by Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), sending him into the Upside Down. Eleven was then revealed as the sole survivor of Vecna's murderous rampage.

Head over to Netflix now to find out where that leaves Eleven, as Stranger Things continues.

Stranger Things season 4 part 2 comes to Netflix today. Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

