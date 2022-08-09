Stranger Things star Joe Keery lands major television role

The Steve Harrington actor is one of three stars to join the show for the upcoming season alongside Never Have I Ever’s Richa Moorjani and New Girl’s Lamorne Morris.

Stranger Things star Joe Keery has joined the cast of the fifth season of FX anthology series Fargo.

Keery is set to play the role of Gator Tillman, while Moorjani will portray Indira Olmstead and Morris will play Witt Farr.

The trio join previously announced cast members Juno Temple, Jon Hamm and Jennifer Jason Leigh in the line-up.

True to its anthology form, Fargo has told stories in different decades each season.

The Coen brothers-inspired series, developed by Noah Hawley, was officially renewed for a fifth season back in February 2022, with a contemporary kidnapping storyline set in 2019.

Season 4, which premiered back in September 2020, was set in the criminal underworld of Kansas City in 1950, starring Chris Rock as the leader of a local crime family.

The press release for season 5's plot revealed as little as possible, with FX asking: "When is a kidnapping not a kidnapping, and what if your wife isn't yours?"

In addition, FX chairman ​​John Landgraf recently teased that the upcoming instalment is "particularly comedic this year".

"It’s always a balance between how dramatic versus comedic it is, and this is the more comedic end of the spectrum. I really love it," Landgraf told The Hollywood Reporter.

Keery reprised his role as Steve in the fourth season of Stranger Things, which was split into two volumes.

The star is set to return as Steve for the fifth season of the hit sci-fi show, which will also be the series' last, as our beloved Hawkins gang engage in one last battle against Vecna.

