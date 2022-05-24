The villain was conspicuously absent from the film's first trailer which dropped last month but is seen here outlining his vision that all gods must die before fighting with Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie.

The new trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder is here, and with it we've got our first look at Christian Bale's Gorr the God Butcher.

The trailer begins with narration from Korg (voiced by director Taika Waititi) who says: "Kids, get the popcorn out, let me tell you the story of the Space Viking: Thor Odinson," before we go on to see the title character's reunion with Natalie Portman's Jane Foster – his ex-girlfriend who is now taking on the mantle of Mighty Thor.

And at the end of the trailer, we see Russell Crowe’s Zeus accidentally strip Thor naked while trying to remove his cloak. You can watch it in full below.

Ahead of the trailer's release, Chris Hemsworth posted a video message to fans on his Twitter account, saying "this trailer is gonna blow your mind".

He continued: "This film is incredible, I cannot wait for the fans to see it. It is the greatest thing I have ever had the pleasure and honour of working on."

The new footage is sure to get fans excited for Waititi's sequel, the fourth in the Thor franchise, which comes hot on the heels of Marvel's latest big-screen release Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The new film is set to reintroduce Portman's Jane Foster, who in this outing can be seen wielding Thor's hammer Mjolnir as the Mighty Thor.

Alongside Hemsworth, Portman and Bale, the film will also star Waititi and Thompson, reprising their roles as Korg and Valkyrie respectively, as well as the Guardians of the Galaxy cast who will be stepping into their roles once more.

Chris Hemsworth as Thor and Natalie Portman as Jane Foster/Mighty Thor Marvel Studios/Disney

One character whose return is uncertain is Tom Hiddleston's Loki, who remains dead in the main MCU timeline but whose variant is getting involved with all sorts of multiversal shenanigans in his own Disney Plus series.

We'll just have to wait and see whether he shows up again here but one thing we've learned of late is that in Marvel's multiverse, anything is possible.

Thor: Love and Thunder will be released in UK cinemas on Friday 8th July 2022. Much of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is available now on Disney Plus – sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year now.

