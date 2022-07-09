Thor: Love and Thunder age rating – Is it suitable for kids?

The movie sees Chris Hemsworth return as the Asgardian God of Thunder, as well as Natalie Portman as Mighty Thor, aka Jane Foster, in her first appearance in the MCU after almost a decade away.

It's hardly surprising then, that fans of all ages are clamouring to see the Marvel film, which received overwhelmingly positive first reactions at the Marvel film’s world premiere last month (June 2022).

However, with the final trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder hinting that the movie might contain at least one shot of Chris Hemsworth’s naked derrière, some parents might be wondering what the age rating is.

If that's you, then look no further: we've put together this overview of what the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC) has to say about the movie.

Thor Love and Thunder age rating

Thor: Love and Thunder has been rated by the BBFC as '12A', which officially means that the film is "not generally suitable for children aged under 12".

However, a child younger than 12 can still be admitted to a 12A film as long as they are accompanied by an adult.

The rating has been issued in response to “scenes of fantastical bloodshed” and scenes where “fantastical creatures are sloppily dismembered”.

Other moments include “mild innuendo”, “reference to orgies” and “comic rear nudity”, which was hinted at in the final trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder as Russell Crowe’s Zeus uses his powers to tear Thor’s clothes off.

Thor: Love and Thunder will make history as the first MCU film to feature partial nudity.

The film also includes "sequences of moderate horror," "prolonged fantastical fight sequences," and significant use of "mild bad language".

A warning is also issued for "a character's terminal cancer," which will be Natalie Portman's Jane Foster, as the character will struggle with cancer in the upcoming movie much like her comic book counterpart.

