Thor: Love and Thunder first reactions hail Natalie Portman return

The film had its world premiere last night in the US (23rd June), with fans and critics getting a glimpse at Chris Hemsworth 's return as the Asgardian God of Thunder.

Thor: Love and Thunder's UK release date is almost upon us, and if early reactions are anything to go by, it looks like fans are in for a treat.

Set to land in the UK on 8th July, the film also sees the return of Natalie Portman as Jane Foster for the first time in the MCU since 2013’s Thor: The Dark World – except this time she's now the Mighty Thor. Several critics posted their initial thoughts on Twitter after watching the movie, and many were effusive with praise for Portman.

Critic Matt Neglia tweeted: "Thor: Love and Thunder is a rockin’ great time with electrifying action, lots of laughs (the screaming goats!) & a profound story on absent gods & our desire for love. Natalie Portman makes a mighty return & Christian Bale slays it as the terrifying Gorr. The best Thor film yet!"

Richard Nebens also praised Portman, saying: "Thor: Love and Thunder is predictably hilarious yet unexpectedly personal and heartfelt. Christian Bale and Natalie Portman's performances truly shine while Waititi delivers an emotional story. I think this may be my favorite Thor movie."

Kevin Polowy had similar thoughts about the movie: #ThorLoveandThunder is f**king great. I think instantly one of my favorite Marvel movies - probably cause it’s easily the funniest, yet still had me choked up by the end. I hope Taika Waititi never stops making Thor movies."

Thor: Love and Thunder follows Thor (Hemsworth) as he heads out on a quest for inner peace, but his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer called Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods.

Meanwhile, he's also faced with the return of Jane as the Mighty Thor, who inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir. In order to uncover Gorr’s motives and defeat the villain, Thor teams up with Jane, King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) and Korg (Taika Waititi) on a harrowing cosmic adventure like no other.

It remains to be seen whether Tom Hiddleston's Loki, who remains dead in the main MCU timeline but whose variant is embroiled in all sorts of multiversal drama in his own Disney Plus series, will return for the movie, so MCU fans will have to wait and see.

