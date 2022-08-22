Thor: Love and Thunder to premiere on demand as Disney Plus Day perk

The platform, which will mark Disney Plus Day on 8th September, has announced that the latest Thor film will be joining its on demand collection alongside the likes of Wedding Season and two Frozen singalongs.

Marvel fans assemble. Thor: Love and Thunder will be making its streaming premiere in celebration of Disney Plus Day next month.

The virtual event, which took place for the first time last year, sees Disney Plus announce a variety of new films and TV shows from Disney's various subsidiaries, with this year's celebration leading into D23 Expo: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.

Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return will also premiere on Disney Plus Day next month. Disney

Thor: Love and Thunder – starring Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman – will become the latest title to join the Disney Plus library on Disney Plus Day, just two months after premiering in cinemas.

It will be joined by a special episode of Marvel Studios Assembled, taking viewers behind-the-scenes with director Taika Waititi whilst making the film, and for Star Wars fans, there will be Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return – a never-before-seen documentary showcasing the making of Disney Plus series Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Disney Plus Day will also see the arrival of both Frozen and Frozen 2 Sing-Alongs, as well as a new short from The Simpsons titled Welcome to the Club.

Tierra Incognita, an original series produced in Latin America, will also land on the streamer and follows a teenager investigating his parents' mysterious disappearance eight years prior.

Disney Plus previously announced that the new live-action Pinocchio, Cars spin-off series Cars on the Road and Brie Larson's Growing Up would also be premiering on Disney Plus Day, alongside Mike Tyson documentary Mike and nature docuseries Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory.

Meanwhile, new original series Wedding Season will watch hopeless romantic Stefan (Gavin Drea) meet charismatic Katie (Rosa Salazar) and begin a "whirlwind affair" during a summer of weddings before they both become tied up in a "shocking crime".

Disney Plus Day takes place on Thursday 8th September. Sign up to Disney Plus now for £79.90 for a year or £7.99 a month and visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

