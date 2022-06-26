Appearing on Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show in the US, Bell was discussing her children's book The World Needs More Purple Schools. But naturally, the conversation eventually turned to a famous franchise as Fallon asked the actress if she had any news.

Frozen star Kristen Bell has spoken out about the possibility of a third film, suggesting that 'Frozen 3' could be in the works.

"Frozen 3, can we announce anything?" Fallon began.

To which Bell replied to the sound effect of a drumroll: "I would like to officially announce with zero authority… Frozen 3."

There may have been a glimmer of hope there for a second - but the phrasing of Bell's statement means that sadly, no such official confirmation has been made.

She made sure to add that disclaimer as she clarified her comments. "Please bear in mind I did say zero authority because I can't do that. I can't do that. I'm not in charge," she added.

Fallon didn't give up, however. "But there could be something maybe in the works and maybe happening… maybe," he pressed.

Bell simply maintained that she would definitely make herself available for any future Frozen movies.

"Well, you know, I'll keep it mysterious. But I know Idina [Menzel] recently said she would do it. And I feel like if we're all in, like, what are we waiting for? We want it, let's do it."

Frozen 2 was the second-highest grossing animated movie of all time; but so far, Disney has not greenlit a third film. Bell's remarks come after the team behind Frozen's previous musings over a possible third film.

"We have not had that discussion," Mark Smith, director of story on Frozen 2, confirmed.

Chris Buck, who co-directed both Frozen movies with Jennifer Lee, previously told RadioTimes.com: "I always say ask us a little bit later... for us, I would say… ask us in six months!"

