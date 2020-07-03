So when Frozen 2 debuted last November it wasn't too surprising that the question was quick to emerge again, after all it made $1.5bn making it the highest-grossing animated movie of all time.

When we spoke exclusively to Chris Buck on our RadioTimes.com Disney+ Live Q&A, we posed the question for you again: "I always say ask us a little bit later!"

Chris was discussing all things Frozen as Into the Unknown: Making of Frozen 2 launched on Disney+ giving fans an insight into what work went into the film. Frozen 2 is also due on Disney+ UK on 3rd July.

One thing the documentary makes clear is the intense schedule and deadlines the team were under as well as the pressure to find a fresh story to satisfy the fans.

Chris added: "After the first movie it took us about a year before we even thought about a chapter two because you are so emotionally and physically spent by the end of it - and the documentary sort of shows that, and you know it’s three to four years that kind of intensity.

"You need a break and to regroup and think."

That also doesn't mean the Frozen team isn't above teasing us all Kristen Anderson-Lopez, the co-writer of Frozen and Frozen 2 songs, joked she'll start work on Frozen 3 when "there's a vaccine".

What we do know for sure is nothing has been worked on yet. But before you all go away and cry, Chris adds that it's not a case of never.

"For us, I would say...ask us in six months!"

Set your reminders now everyone...

You can watch the full Disney+ Into the Unknown: Making of Frozen 2 Live Q&A on the Radio Times Facebook. You can sign up to Disney+ for £59.99 a year and £5.99 a month.