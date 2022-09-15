Storylines this season are sure to be just as eclectic, surreal and interrogatory of topical issues as ever, while also providing a unique send-off for Earn and the gang.

Donald Glover's acclaimed comedy-drama Atlanta is returning for one final outing, with the action transported back to the series' namesake city after season 3 took place throughout Europe.

Glover's back as creator, writer, star and occasional director, while key cast members Brian Tyree Henry, LaKeith Stanfield and Zazie Beetz will all also be back for this fourth run of episodes.

But how can viewers in the UK watch the new instalments, how many will there be and when will they be available? Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Atlanta season 4 in the UK.

How can viewers watch Atlanta season 4 in the UK?

Donald Glover as Earn and Zazie Beetz as Van in Atlanta. FX

We've got good news and bad news: the good news is that episodes of Atlanta start airing this week in the US; the bad news is we don't currently have a UK release date for them.

The first two episodes of Atlanta will air on Thursday 15th September 2022 in the US on FX and Hulu, but there's currently been no announcement as to when they will arrive in the UK.

However, we expect that season 4 will follow a similar release strategy to that employed for season 3 earlier this year. That would suggest that the season will air in full on FX before then dropping on Disney Plus in the UK as a box set.

If that happens then we could see Atlanta season 4 arrive around the six weeks after the season has finished airing in the US on 10th November 2022 – right in time for Christmas.

None of this is confirmed yet, so we'll keep this page updated as and when any more information becomes available.

How many episodes will be in Atlanta season 4?

Brian Tyree Henry as Al and LaKeith Stanfield as Darius in Atlanta. FX

As with seasons 1 and 3 season 4 will have 10 episodes. The only season to have strayed from this formula was season 2, which featured 11 episodes.

We currently have the titles for eight of the episodes confirmed, while the final two remain a mystery.

Here's a full list of the episodes in Atlanta season 4, along with their air dates on FX in the US:

The Most Atlanta - 15th September 2022 The Homeliest Little Horse - 15th September 2022 Born 2 Die - 22nd September 2022 Light Skinned-ed - 29th September 2022 Work Ethic! - 6th October 2022 Crank Dat Killer - 13th October 2022 Snipe Hunt - 20th October 2022 Andrew Wyeth. Alfred's World - 27th October 2022 TBC - 3rd November 2022 TBC - 10th November 2022

Atlanta season 4 trailer

You can watch the full trailer for Atlanta season 4 right here now.

Atlanta season 4 will stream on Disney Plus, with seasons 1-3 available now. You can sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year now.

