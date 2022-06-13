Rose Matafeo's Starstruck renewed for season 3

The romantic comedy series, which started in 2021, tells the story of millennial Londoner Jessie as she navigates the complications of becoming romantically involved with famous movie star Tom.

The BBC has announced that Rose Matafeo's sitcom Starstruck will return to BBC Three for a third season.

The new season will once again be comprised of six 30-minute episodes and will star Matafeo and Nikesh Patel in their roles as Jessie and Tom. This season will also see Matafeo in the director's chair alongside co-writer Alice Snedden.

Rose Matafeo said: “A third? Sure. Fine. I’m truly thrilled to bring this incredibly talented cast back for a third instalment, and equally excited to clamber into the director’s seat alongside my nice friend Alice Snedden who I cannot seem to get rid of.”

Rose Matafeo and Emma Sidi in Starstruck Avalon UK, BBC

Meanwhile, Gregor Sharp from BBC Comedy Commissioning said: “Starstruck is a blast of fresh comedy air, perfectly capturing the emotional mayhem of a new relationship with sharp wit, dry humour and a truthful eye - we can’t wait to see what Rose and the team have in store for Jessie and Tom in the new series.”

Matafeo previously told Radio Times magazine that she had always thought the series would just last for two seasons, calling that "the British way".

However, she added that "Stath Lets Flats had an amazing third series" and so said she "will go wherever I can make work that I’m proud of", giving fans hope for a return.

The second season ended with Jessie and Tom declaring their love for one another, despite the prospect of a long-distance relationship as Tom had committed to filming in Atlanta for eight months. Exactly when and how things will pick up in season 3 remains to be seen.

The show has proved popular with viewers, with the first two seasons having been streamed more than 8.2m times on BBC iPlayer.

Starstruck season 3 will air on BBC Three. Seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Comedy hub.

