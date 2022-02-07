The pair are taking their relationship to the next level, but it looks like the fact they're from different worlds will provide a challenge – and plenty of hilarious moments.

Rose Matafeo and Nikesh Patel are back as Jessie and her movie star love interest Tom in Starstruck season 2.

The Noting Hill-esque millennial romcom has been a huge hit for BBC Three, with the first series earning 5 million streams and counting. It has also found success across the pond thanks to HBO Max.

But, if fans were hoping for Tom and Jessie's story to continue beyond Starstruck's current second season, they might be in for a shock.

During a chat in this week's print issue of Radio Times, Matafeo revealed that she originally didn't have plans for a third season.

“I always thought two and out; it’s the British way," the New Zealander said.

However, that might have changed, and fans have Stath Lets Flats to thank.

"But then Stath Lets Flats had an amazing third series...” Matafeo added. "I will go wherever I can make work that I’m proud of."

So there's hope for a third run yet.

The fact that season two has secured some high-profile guest stars also bodes well for another run, even if Matafeo is still starstruck about it: “I still can’t believe we got Minnie Driver for the first series and that she returned for the second. Or that we convinced Russell Tovey to be in season 2. Russell Tovey!”

We're not one bit surprised.

Starstruck returns on Monday 7th February at 10pm on BBC Three. Read the full interview with Rose Matafeo in this week's Radio Times – out Tuesday 8th February.

