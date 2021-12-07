Stath Lets Flats series 4 release date rumours: Will the comedy return?

While 2021 has been momentous in a number of ways, most notably it saw the return of Stath – our favourite Greek north London lettings agent played by Jamie Demetriou.

Channel 4 sitcom Stath Lets Flats aired its long-awaited third series back in October, with Stath trying to save Michael and Eagle Lettings after the shock death of Julian (Dustin Demri-Burns), who left the agency in a lot of debt, whilst raising his newborn baby daughter Dina.

With all six episodes having aired on Channel 4 already, fans are probably wondering if and when we’ll see Stath, Sophie and the gang again after the series three finale saw a number of the main characters move back to Cyprus.

Read on for everything you need to know about Stath Lets Flats and whether it’ll be back for series four.

Will Stath Lets Flats be back for series 4?

Channel 4 is yet to officially renew Stath Lets Flats for another series, however judging by the events of the series three finale, it seems as the show won’t be returning.

In the last episode of the current series, we watched Vasos (Christos Stergioglou) tell Stath that he would be closing down Michael and Eagle lettings so that he could move back to Greece with his new husband Stephen (Jimmy Roussounis). Meanwhile, Carole had already joined Michael and Eagle’s competitor Smethwicks and Sophie was planning on relocating to Greece with Al to start an acting career.

With Michael and Eagle Lettings officially disbanded and its employees moving onto greener pastures, it seems as though creator and star Jamie Demetriou has tried to tie up as many loose ends as possible – which could hint at the show officially ending.

That being said, Katy Wix, who plays Carole, told RadioTimes.com back in October that she would happily do Stath Lets Flats “forever”.

“We had some fun special guests in this one so if it went on and on, who knows – we could get everybody we could just get everyone in comedy to be in it,” she added.

Let’s hope this isn’t the last we hear of the Greek lettings agent and his funny little Stath-isms.

Stath Lets Flats series 4 release date rumours

Channel 4

Channel 4 has not officially revealed the fate of Stath Lets Flats, but if it were to be renewed for a fourth season, then it realistically wouldn’t hit our screens until late next year.

The first two series aired in June 2018 and August 2019 respectively, with a year-long gap between them – however, series three didn’t premiere until over two years later in October 2021 (although the pandemic probably didn’t help).

Stath Lets Flats series 4 cast

If Stath Lets Flats were to return, then creator and star Jamie Demetriou would surely come with it, reprising his role as the titular Stath Charalambos.

We’d also expect to see cast members Natasia Demetriou (Sophie), Christos Stergioglou (Vasos), Katy Wix (Carole), Al Roberts (The Mayor of Gentleman Town a.k.a Al), Kiell Smith-Bynoe (Dean) and Ellie White (Katia).

Stath Lets Flats series 4 plot

Channel 4

It’s hard to tell what a fourth series of Stath Lets Flats would entail considering half of the main characters decided to move to Greece at the end of the last series.

A new series could follow Stath as he tries to make their relationship work with Katia and help Carole raise baby Dina whilst starting up his own business venture.

Meanwhile, Sophie could turn out to be a big movie star in Greece and perhaps return to the UK to marry Al and visit her big brother.

Stath Lets Flats series 1-3 are available to stream on All4.