Katy Wix on future series of Stath Lets Flats: “I’d do it forever”

Channel 4 sitcom Stath Lets Flats returns with its third series tonight (26th October) and while the broadcaster is yet to confirm the future of the show beyond that, star Katy Wix has said that she’d “do it forever” if she could.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview for her new memoir Delicacy, the comedian and actress – who plays lettings agent Carole on the show – said that filming the show has been a really fun experience.

“I’d do it forever, honestly. I just feel so lucky because we’re all such good pals in real life and because we all kind of make each other laugh and have the same slightly left-field sense of humour.

“Just the genuine creativity that goes into it and the amount of detail and thought, because Jamie [Demetriou] is so specific and the details are really important to him and even little things from the stuff that Carol has on her desk which you don’t really see but if you saw up close, it’s these little post-it notes she’s written herself. It’s all very in-character and well thought out.

“It’s really that we had some fun special guests in this one so if it went on and on, who knows – we could get everybody we could just get everyone in comedy to be in it.

“Even if it wasn’t Stath, I think as a group we’d always hopefully do stuff together. I’m writing something at the moment and it’s basically just the same people with different costumes on, different settings, somewhere else. Just trying to keep it going. Clinging on.”

Wix, who is best known for her roles in Not Going Out, Ghosts and The Windsors, published her first memoir, Delicacy: A Memoir about Cake and Death, this year, exploring the trauma, grief, addiction, love and loss throughout her life.

“I was still experiencing a lot of loss as I was writing it, so in some ways writing about it delayed having to deal with it,” she said.

“When the book was finished, there was a moment of, ‘Oh God right, there’s no big distraction, now I have to face it.’ But it also helped me to come to a better understanding because I write about both my parents who are no longer alive and the complex relationships I had with them.

“I think by the end, once you’ve explored it on paper, you do feel more compassion towards people and understanding, so it was helpful.”

Stath Lets Flats returns tonight at 10:15pm on Channel 4. Delicacy: A Memoir about Cake and Death is available to buy on Amazon. While you’re waiting, visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.