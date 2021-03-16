Accessibility Links

Stath Lets Flats series 3 release date: Latest news and cast for Channel 4 comedy

Jamie Demetriou will return as idiotic letting agent Stath.

Stath Lets Flats

Published:

Channel 4 has renewed letting agency comedy Stath Lets Flats for a third season, following a BAFTA TV winning streak.

The announcement prompted a statement from none other than lead character Stath (played by Jamie Demetriou), who thanked “Channel For”.

Stath said: “Thank you so truly for this energetically and development news. I never seen something on Channel For [4] in my life, but someone told me they done a programme about people being embarrassed about their body. Which is a shame. I’m proud of my body, even though my eyebrow is a bit too wide and I’m panickin’ it’s joinin’ to my head hair.”[sic]

Season two of the sitcom won three BAFTA TV Awards: Best Male Actor in a comedy, for lead star Jamie Demetriou; Best Writer of a Comedy, also for Demetriou; and the programme itself won the award for Best Scripted Comedy.

Read on for everything you need to know about Stath Lets Flats season three.

Stath Lets Flats season 3 release date

The exact release date for State Lets Flats season 3 has not yet been announced. We’ll keep this page updated with any news.

The sitcom was renewed in October 2020. At the time, creator and star Jamie Demetriou (Stath) commented: “This is lovely. I love Channel 4. Thanks so much for having us back for a series three. Sorry the title is still hard to say. Love Jamie Demetriou from Stalph Les Flav”.

Stath Lets Flats cast: Who stars in season 3?

Lead star Jamie Demetriou will reprise his role as the titular Stath in season three.

Also returning are Demetriou’s sister, Natasia (What We Do In The Shadows), Al Roberts (King Gary), Christos Stergioglou (Dogtooth), Katy Wix (Ghosts), Kiell-Smith-Bynoe (Ghosts) and Ellie White (The Other One).

Stath Lets Flats plot

The series is set in a north London letting agency, and follows idiotic letting agent Stath as he and fellow colleagues go toe-to-toe with the posh estate agency next door.

The third season is set to pick up following the season two cliffhanger, which saw Stath tasked with rescuing the family business, Michael & Eagle, in addition to facing up the terrible state of his love life.

Meanwhile his sister Sophie and his best friend, Al, declared their feelings for each other – and must now deal with the fallout.

Ash Atalla, managing director of the show’s production company Roughcut TV, said: “So happy to be back making Stath 3 with the team after their stunning BAFTA success. As long as things continue to go well, I’m right behind them.”

