Starstruck season 1 was streamed almost 5 million times on BBC iPlayer, making it the channel’s biggest new comedy of 2021.

Award-winning comedian Rose Matafeo’s hit rom-com Starstruck will soon be back for season 2 – and, after the first season's critical success, we’re certainly expecting big things.

The millennial rom-com revolves around Jessie (Matafeo) who, while working various dead-end jobs in East London, becomes romantically entangled with a famous movie star (Nikesh Patel) after they have a one-night stand on New Year’s Eve.

Speaking last year after the show was renewed for a second season, Matafeo, who co-writes the series along with Alice Snedden and – for season 2 – Nic Sampson, joked: “Thrilled that Starstruck will be returning to BBC Three for a second series because I left my water bottle on set last year and I would love to get it back.”

Shane Allen, Director of Comedy at the BBC, added: “The first series of Starstruck came as a joyous breath of fresh air and we can’t wait to see what Rose, Alice and Nic have in store for Jessie and Tom in the next chapter of their story.”

And now first-look images from season 2, which can be seen below, have given fans a first glimpse at Jessie and Tom in the new episodes, with tension palpable as they brush their teeth together.

Starstruck season 2 will land on a new-and-improved BBC Three channel in the UK and HBO Max in the US. Here’s everything you need to know about the new season.

Starstruck season 2 release date

It's official: the show is set to return on Monday 7th February 2022 at 10pm on BBC Three.

The new season will consist of six half-hour episodes and will air weekly at 10pm.

Fans will also be thrilled to hear that the entire box set will be released on BBC iPlayer after the first episode airs.

Starstruck season 2 will be shown on HBO Max in the US, ABC in Australia and TVNZ in New Zealand.

Starstruck season 2 cast

Of course, Rose Matafeo and Nikesh Patel are set to reprise their roles as Jessie and Tom respectively.

Alongside Patel and Matafeo, Starstruck season 2 will also see Minnie Driver (Modern Love) reprise her role as Tom’s agent Cath.

Russel Tovey (Years and Years) is also joining Starstruck’s cast, but it hasn’t been confirmed who he’ll be playing or how his character will be connected to the other main characters.

After Starstruck’s premiere in 2021, the show was nominated for Best Comedy Programme at the Broadcast Awards 2022, and Best Comedy Series at the Edinburgh TV Awards 2021.

Matafeo herself was named in Variety’s Best Performances of 2021 and in The Times’ list of Top 10 Funniest Actors on TV.

Her latest comedy special, titled Horndog, is currently available to watch on HBO Max.

Starstruck season 2 plot

Season 2 is set to pick up where season 1 left off, with Jessie having to face the ramifications of her grand gesture at the end of the first season, when she chose to stay in East London and pursue her relationship with Tom rather than sticking with her initial plan to head home to New Zealand.

Aside from that, we don’t know a huge amount about season 2, but we can certainly expect plenty of hilarious and dramatic moments, if the first season is anything to go by.

Is there a trailer for Starstruck season 2?

There isn’t a trailer for Starstruck season 2 yet, but watch this space!