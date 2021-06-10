Rose Matafeo comedy Starstruck renewed for second series on BBC Three
The series premiered in April and received strong reviews.
Rose Matafeo’s hit comedy Starstruck has been renewed for a second series, the BBC has confirmed.
The acclaimed series follows 20-something Jessie (Matafeo), who has a one-night stand on New Year’s Eve but later discovers the person she slept with was a world-famous movie star.
Indian Summers star Nikesh Patel plays Hollywood actor Tom Kapoor, Academy Award nominee Minnie Driver has a special guest role as his agent, while Emma Sidi (Pls Like) and comedian Sindhu Vee are also featured.
Matafeo, creator and writer of Starstruck says: “Thrilled that Starstruck will be returning to the BBC Three for a second series, because I left my water bottle on set last year and I would love to get it back.”
Shane Allen, Director of Comedy at the BBC says: “The first series of Starstruck came as a joyous breath of fresh air and we can’t wait to see what Rose, Alice and Nic have in store for Jessie and Tom in the next chapter of their story.”
Matafeo celebrated the news by sharing an image of herself and co-writer Alice Snedden, featuring a comical list of potential storylines for the six-part second series.
The hilarious suggestions are: “Jessie gets hot and ripped”, “Tom is a flat earther”, and “Jessie dies, Tom uploads her to an external hard drive”.
excited for Starstruck S2 pic.twitter.com/RghscGUKGx— Rose Matafeo (@Rose_Matafeo) June 10, 2021
In the United States, Starstruck has found a fanbase on streaming service HBO Max, while further international launches in Australia and New Zealand are scheduled for the near future.
Little is known about exactly what Starstruck series two has in-store for fans but we do know that Russell Tovey (Years and Years) will take a brand new role.
Starstruck is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.