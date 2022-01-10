Starstruck reveals first look at Rose Matafeo’s season 2

The first image from season two of Rose Matafeo’s hit rom-com series Starstruck has been released, ahead of the show’s return on the new BBC Three broadcast channel next month.

Advertisement

The image, which can be seen above, shows Jessie (Matafeo) and her famous love interest Tom Kapoor (Nikesh Patel) sharing a glance in the mirror as they brush their teeth.

Co-written by Matafeo, Alice Snedden, and Nic Sampson, the second season will once again consist of six half-hour episodes picking up where the romance left off at the end of the debut run.

According to a synopsis, the new episodes will find Jessie dealing with the real-world consequences of her grand gesture at the end of season one, when she decided to stay in East London and pursue a relationship with Tom, rather than sticking to her original plan of returning home to New Zealand.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Thanks for signing up to our drama newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Season two will also see Years and Years star Russell Tovey join the cast in an as-yet-undisclosed role, while Minnie Driver reprises her role as Tom’s agent Cath.

The first season, which debuted last year, was a big critical success and was streamed almost 5 million times on BBC iPlayer – making it the channel’s biggest new comedy of 2021.

Speaking last year after the show was renewed for a second season, Matafeo joked: “Thrilled that Starstruck will be returning to BBC Three for a second series because I left my water bottle on set last year and I would love to get it back.”

Advertisement

And Shane Allen, Director of Comedy at the BBC added: “The first series of Starstruck came as a joyous breath of fresh air and we can’t wait to see what Rose, Alice and Nic have in store for Jessie and Tom in the next chapter of their story.”

Starstruck season one is available to stream on BBC iPlayer and season two will be released next month. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight or check out more of our Comedy coverage.