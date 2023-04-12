As always, the stories are being kept top secret for now, but the trailer does offer an intriguing glimpse at the familiar faces enlisted to play the latest cohort of larger-than-life characters.

The trailer for Inside No. 9 season 8 is here, giving fans their first look at another round of twisted tales from Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith, ranging from chilling to hilarious.

Watch the Inside No. 9 season 8 trailer below, which confirms the new episodes will premiere on BBC Two at 10pm on Thursday 27th April 2023.

The line-up for season 8 includes Amanda Abbington (Sherlock), Anita Dobson (EastEnders), Asim Chaudhry (People Just Do Nothing), Claire Rushbrook (My Mad Fat Diary), Frances Barber (Dreamland), and Leon Herbert (Ghosts).

Fans can also expect to see Mathew Horne (Gavin & Stacey) Menyee Lai (Stay Close), Moyo Akandé (Guilt), Robin Askwith (The Madame Blanc Mysteries), Samantha Spiro (Sex Education), Sheila Reid (Benidorm), Phil Daniels (House of the Dragon) and Ayda Kiiza.

The anthology series has been a breakout hit for BBC Two, with each episode telling a self-contained story confined to a single location – in season 8, those include the top deck of a London bus and a remote lakeside cabin.

The former is particularly noteworthy as fans have requested an episode set on a bus for years, with the idea initially being greeted with scepticism by Shearsmith and Pemberton.

The duo have announced that Inside No. 9 will be ending with its ninth season, which has already been commissioned by the BBC, but haven't ruled out the show returning at some point in the future – including perhaps as a stage play.

