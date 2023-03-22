Based on the 2018 BAFTA award-winning short Sky Arts film of the same name – which was written by Sharon Horgan – this new comedy-drama is set to explore secrets, lies, loves and aspirations within a family of four sisters. Mostly, though, this series promises a heartfelt exploration of the family relationships between the strong, vibrant women within it.

It may not be summer just yet, but new Sky original comedy series Dreamland is coming to our screens soon – and it's set to bring a sliver of the English seaside with it.

The six-parter is also produced by Horgan, who is set to star in Best Interests opposite Michael Sheen very soon, and also brings together the likes of Lily Allen and Doctor Who's Freema Agyeman as some of the fun-loving group of sisters.

Read on for everything you need to know about the series, including when it's set to be released and more about the cast.

While an exact release date is yet to be confirmed for Dreamland, we do know that the series will land on our screens sometime in April 2023. Watch this space!

Dreamland cast

The cast of Dreamland is a stellar one and we can't wait to see how this quartet of sisters will be explored throughout the six episodes. Agyeman will star as eldest sister Trish, while the rest of the sister group is made up of Clare (Gabby Best), Leila (Aimee-Ffion Edwards) and Mel (Allen).

The full cast for Dreamland is as follows.

Freema Agyeman as Trish

Lily Allen as Mel

Gabby Best as Clare

Aimee-Ffion Edwards as Leila

Kiell Smith- Bynoe as Spence

Frances Barber as Cheryl

Sheila Reid as Nan

Samantha Bond as Orla

Eddison Burch as Jordan

Macrow Jaxon as Cayden

Martina Laird as Diane

Hugh Coles as Dom

Sam Fletcher as James

Ed MacArthur as Liam

Emily Barber as Eva

Dreamland plot

Set in Margate, this comedy-drama explores multi-generational female relationships, as well as their (slightly dysfunctional) family dynamics.

As per the synopsis: "Eldest sister Trish is pregnant for the third time with her partner Spence. And this time, she’s decided: it’s going to be a girl. Her two sisters Clare and Leila rally around her with their mum and their Margate- legend nan, “manifesting” a little girl at Trish’s ‘mani-festival’.

"But when their other sister, Mel (Allen), makes an unexpected reappearance back into their lives, her return threatens to destabilise the entire family. A knock on their door and their ‘Dreamland’ is no more ..."

The series is being produced by Merman, the same team behind BBC hit comedy series Motherland and This Way Up

Is there a trailer for Dreamland?

There is! And in the first look teaser, we finally get a glimpse of the upcoming comedy-drama and it looks joyous and messy in equal measure.

Watch it below.

Dreamland will air on Sky Comedy and streaming service NOW in 2023. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide, or visit our dedicated Drama hub for the latest news.

