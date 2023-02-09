Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com at the Radio Times Cover Party , series star Diane Morgan revealed that while there have been "conversations" about another instalment of the sitcom, nothing is set in stone.

Motherland fans, we may have a while to wait until any concrete confirmation about season 4 comes along.

When asked about Motherland season 4, she stated: "I don't know. There have been conversations. It's very difficult to get that cast together but you never know. Who knows?"

On if it is a case of scheduling and making sure everyone is free, she continued: "Yeah, yeah. And the writers, the actors, they're all successful people. It's very difficult getting them in a room together."

Morgan stars in the BBC comedy series as Liz, the hilarious single mother who is a blunt-talking fan favourite. The last time we saw the beloved cast on our screens was Christmas 2022 for Motherland: Last Christmas.

It marked the return of Anna Maxwell Martin as Julia, Paul Ready as Kevin, Lucy Punch as Amanda, Philippa Dunne as Anne and Tanya Moodie as Meg.

The cast of Motherland: Last Christmas. BBC

The Christmas 2022 special was of course hilarious, but also quite an emotional one for fans. Speaking about it to RadioTimes.com, Morgan said: "I thought it was a bit sort of heartbreaking but sometimes, it's nice to have a bit of that, isn't it? A bit of poignancy."

Although we've seen Liv go from being happily single to pining over her ex and now with farmer Sam (Tom Meeten), when asked about her hopes for the character, Morgan hinted at a possible single, non-romantic storyline.

"As the 'single' character, they always try and force you into relationship storylines but I think it's nice sometimes to have storylines that are not about romance, just because you're single, you know? There are other things that can happen to you. Maybe she should rob a bank or something."

Similarly, Moodie has also previously revealed some hilarious plot twists for her own character, if season 4 would to go ahead.

When asked about her hopes for Meg in a potential fourth season, she said: "The menopause. I just think we can get some laughs out of that probably. Either that or Meg gets pregnant again. That would be really weird. Pregnant at 50 – what?!"

But series co-star Paul Ready has confessed that the comedy series does have a "shelf life", with both him and Morgan talking about the ageing of their characters and the children.

The jury's still out for season 4 so let's just keep all our fingers crossed for now, shall we?

Additional reporting by Abby Robinson.

Motherland: Last Christmas is available to watch on BBC iPlayer with seasons 1-3 available to stream on Netflix.

