Meet the cast of Motherland

BBC Two’s Motherland is back with its third series starring Anna Maxwell Martin as chaotic working mum Julia.

Written and created by Catastrophe’s Sharon Horgan, the London-based sitcom follows a group of middle-class parents as they try to navigate school-gate politics and organise childcare arrangements whilst dealing with useless partners and unhelpful grandparents.

With Lucy Punch, Diane Morgan, Paul Ready and Tanya Moodie returning for another school year and a guest appearance by the iconic Joanna Lumley, the upcoming series is set to be more hilarious, cringe-worthy and relatable than ever – read our Motherland review for a sneak preview!

Here’s everything you need to know about the cast of Motherland series three.

Anna Maxwell Martin as Julia

BBC

Who is Julia? Julia is a working mother, struggling to juggle her job and childcare now that her mother Marion, who suffered a health scare last series, has moved in. Still trying to keep up with the Alpha Mums, school PTA events and her mother’s hospital appointments, Julia finds herself somewhat distracted by new builder Garry.

Where do I recognise Anna Maxwell Martin from? Maxwell Martin recently infuriated viewers as Line of Duty’s Patricia Carmichael, but has also starred in BBC’s Bleak House, Channel 4’s Poppy Shakespeare, Death Comes to Pemberley, The Lost Honour of Christopher Jefferies, Good Omens and Code 404.

Diane Morgan as Liz

BBC

Who is Liz? Liz is a single mum who finds herself regularly bickering with her ex over childcare matters whilst fitting in time to see her shepherd boyfriend.

Where do I recognise Diane Morgan from? Morgan is best known for her comedy character Philomena Cunk, but has also appeared in Sky One’s Rovers, Netflix’s Afterlife and her BBC Two sitcom Mandy.

Paul Ready as Kevin

BBC

Who is Kevin? Kevin is an anxious stay-at-home dad, incredibly eager to please and fit in with the Alpha Mums. Currently facing marital difficulties with his absent wife Jill, Kevin is constantly trying to stay on top of his parenting duties whilst reigniting passion in his relationship.

Where do I recognise Paul Ready from? Ready is best known for playing hitman Lee in Utopia, Rob MacDonald in Bodyguard and for his roles in The Terror, MotherFatherSon and The Death of Stalin.

Tanya Moodie as Meg

BBC

Who is Meg? Meg is a confident, organised, rule-breaking mum who joined the group last series and manages to balance her successful career with her harmonic home life – although in upcoming episodes, she finds herself dealing with a personal crisis.

Where do I recognise Tanya Moodie from? Moodie is best known for playing Agatha Wilson in A Discovery of Witches, Catherine McKenzie in Tin Star and her roles in Absentia, The Clinic, Sherlock and The Feed.

Lucy Punch as Amanda

BBC

Who is Amanda? Amanda is the glamorous, highly-strung leader of the Alpha Mums, who is super-competitive, self-obsessed and desperately trying to hide the fact that she’s struggling with her ongoing divorce.

Where do I recognise Lucy Punch from? Punch is best known for her roles in Ella Enchanted, Bad Teacher, Hot Fuzz, Dinner for Schmucks and more recently, A Series of Unfortunate Events and Bloods.

Philippa Dunne as Anne

BBC

Who is Anne? Anne is a mum on the outskirts of Julia’s group, who often finds herself following Amanda around and carrying out the brunt of the school work.

Where do I recognise Philippa Dunne from? Philippa Dunne has appeared in The Nevers, Derry Girls, Rental Boys and The Walshes.

Joanna Lumley as Felicity

BBC

Who is Felicity? Felicity is Amanda’s stylish, snobbish and cold mother who went through a divorce herself when she was Amanda’s age.

Where have I seen Joanna Lumley before? Lumley is a veteran star of stage and screen, best known for starring in Absolutely Fabulous, The New Avengers, Sapphire & Steel, Shirley Valentine, Ella Enchanted, James and the Giant Peach, The Wolf of Wall Street and Paddington 2.

Robbie Gee as Garry

BBC

Who is Garry? Garry is a builder who Julia hires to fix up her house and develops a crush on.

Where have I seen Robbie Gee before? Gee is best known for appearing in Snatch, Pirates of the Caribbean, Dead Man Running and shows like The Real McCoy, Cuffs and The Fades.

Ellie Haddington as Marion

BBC

Who is Marion? Marion in Julia’s mum who constantly rebuffs her daughter’s childcare requests but moves in with her after suffering a health scare.

Where do I recognise Ellie Haddington from? Haddington is best known for appearing on Coronation Street in the ’90s as Josie Clarke, Bad Girls, Holby City, Foyle’s War and Ripper Street.

Motherland returns on Monday 10th May at 9pm on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer. If you’re looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide.