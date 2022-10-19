The crime thriller is loosely based on real events, telling the story of an unlikely friendship that forms between an undercover cop and a murder suspect as the former looks to gain the latter's trust.

Not to be confused with the 2020 series of the same name, a new film titled The Stranger has just arrived on Netflix – with Joel Edgerton and Sean Harris in starring roles.

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast, including who they're playing and where you might have seen them before.

Joel Edgerton plays Mark

Who is Mark? An undercover cop who forms an intense, intimate relationship with a murder suspect in an attempt to earn his trust and get a confession.

What else has Joel Edgerton been in? Edgerton first found major success playing young Owen Lars in the Star Wars prequels, a role he recently reprised in Disney Plus series Obi-Wan Kenobi. Other film credits include King Arthur, Zero Dark Thirty, The Great Gatsby, Black Mass, Midnight Special, Loving, Red Sparrow, The King, Thirteen Lives, and Boy Erased – the latter of which he also wrote and directed. On the small screen, he had a key role in Barry Jenkins's limited series The Underground Railroad.

Sean Harris plays Henry Teague

Who is Henry? A murder suspect and drifter who is befriended by Mark.

What else has Sean Harris been in? Harris has appeared in a wealth of films including 24 Hour Party People, Prometheus, The King, The Green Knight, Spencer, and the Mission Impossible films Rogue Nation and Fallout. TV credits include The Borgias and Southcliffe.

Steve Mouzakis plays Paul

Who is Paul? The stranger who meets Henry on a train and first introduces him to Mark.

What else has Steve Mouzakis been in? Mouzakis's film credits include Where the Wild Things Are, I Frankenstein, and Sugar Mountain, while he also appeared in eight episodes of Prison Break as the character Van Gogh.

Jada Alberts plays Detective Rylett

Who is Detective Rylett? The officer overseeing the murder investigation for which Henry is a key suspect.

What else has Jada Alberts been in? Alberts has appeared in a number of Australian TV shows including Cleverman, Wake in Fright and Mystery Road.

Alan Dukes plays John

Who is John? Henry's mysterious new boss who sends him out to accomplish various tasks.

What else has Alan Dukes been in? Dukes has had recurring roles in TV shows such as Significant Others, Operation Buffalo, The Secrets She Keeps, and Doctor Doctor.

The cast also includes: Matthew Sunderland (Out of the Blue) as Controller/Cleaner, Jeff Lang (Dark Blue) as Milliken Offsider, Brendan Cooney (Fate of the Night) as Senior Victorian Detective, and Mike Foenander (Mortal Kombat) as Heavy Man.

