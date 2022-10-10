Neil Gaiman teases potential Good Omens season 3

The writer – who co-authored the original book with the late Sir Terry Pratchett – has made a couple of references to a possible season 3 on Twitter in the last few days while responding to fan questions.

The second season of Good Omens might still be a while away from airing – but executive producer and co-showrunner Neil Gaiman is already teasing a potential third run.

The first of those came on Friday 7th October when a Twitter user asked if the upcoming second season might borrow from the idea Gaiman and Pratchett had for a sequel novel titled The Neighbour of the Beast.

"That would be a hypothetical Season 3," Gaiman answered. "This would be how we would get there."

The following day, he made another mention of a possible season 3, this time in response to a question about whether there were "any scraps left out" from the book that might now feature in the TV show.

"No," he wrote. "We had a whole sequel plotted, but that's not Season 2. It will be Season 3 if we get there."

It was confirmed earlier this month that season 2 of the hit show will debut on Amazon Prime Video in summer 2023, four years after the first debuted back in 2019.

The news was announced at the show's panel for New York Comic Con 2022, which also included some first-looks at the brand-new characters joining the series for season 2 – including those played by season 1 stars Maggie Service and Nina Sosanya, who have both changed roles.

Martin Sheen and David Tennant will of course be reprising their roles as Aziraphale and Crowley respectively, but more specific plot details are yet to be revealed.

