The Nevers – the latest big-budget series from HBO – is set to begin airing in the US this week, but UK audiences will have to wait a little while longer before it becomes available on this side of the Atlantic.

The series, which was created by Joss Whedon before he left the show last November, boasts a fine line-up of British acting talent and an intriguing premise, offering a sci-fi twist on Victorian London.

Read on for everything you need to know about The Nevers, including how to watch in the UK and what we know about the plot.

The Nevers UK release date

The series will arrive on Sky Atlantic and NOW on Monday 17th May in the UK, just over a month after it debuts across the Atlantic.

How to watch The Nevers in the UK

The series will be available to view as a box set on both Sky Atlantic and NOW. The first series has been split into two parts, with the second six-episode part set to arrive at a later date, which has not yet been announced.

The Nevers plot

The series follows a group of women in Victorian London who find that they have suddenly gained abnormal abilities following a supernatural event.

Despite this however, the group suddenly finds themselves plunged into mortal danger – and it falls to widow Amalia True and young inventor Penance Adair to protect them.

The series is described by HBO as “an epic science fiction drama about a gang of Victorian women who find themselves with unusual abilities, relentless enemies, and a mission that might change the world’.

The Nevers cast

Sky

The cast for the series features a wealth of British talent including Outlander and The Fall star Laura Donnelly as Amalia, The Sixth Sense’s Olivia Williams as rich spinster Lavinia Bidlow and Happy Valley’s James Norton as aristocrat Hugo Swan.

Other cast members include Eleanor Tomlinson (Poldark), Nick Frost (Hot Fuzz), Tom Riley (Da Vinci’s Demons), Ann Skelly (Little Women), Ben Chaplin (The Dig), Pip Torrens (Poldark), Zackary Momoh (Doctor Sleep), Amy Manson (Torchwood), Rochelle Neil (Guilt) and Denis O’Hare (True Blood).

The Nevers trailer

If you fancy a sneak peek at the show before it airs, check out the trailer below – which introduces us to the major characters and their strange abilities.

The Nevers will air on Sky Atlantic and NOW from Monday 17th May. Want more to watch? Check out our dedicated Sci-Fi Hub or our full TV Guide.