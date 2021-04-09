Meet the cast of The Nevers

Supernatural twists on Victorian London are bizarrely all the rage at the moment – and following hot on the heels of Netflix’s The Irregulars comes brand new sci-fi series The Nevers.

The series centres on a group of people known as the Touched, who have gained life-changing abilities after an unexplained supernatural event.

Although these abilities give them exciting new powers, they are not accepted by the ruling classes, and have quite a fight on their hands if they are to achieve their mission.

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast for The Nevers – which includes several recognisable faces from British TV and film.

Laura Donnelly plays Amalia True

Sky

Who is Amalia? Amalia is described as the “most irresponsible, spontaneous, and psychologically broken hero of 19th-century London”, and represents a major threat to the British elite. She is absolutely committed to her cause, while she also enjoys a drink.

What else has Laura Donnelly been in? Northern Irish actor Donnelly has been seen in several popular TV shows including Outlander, Britannia and The Fall, while she’s also won significant acclaim for her stage career – picking up a Best Actress Olivier Award for her turn in The Ferryman.

Olivia Williams plays Lavinia Bidlow

Who is Lavinia? Lavinia is a rich spinster who is a staunch ally to the Touched, housing many of them in The Orphanage which she runs using her family funds.

What else has Olivia Williams been in? Since her breakthrough playing Jane Fairfax in ITV’s 1996 adaptation of Emma, Williams has amassed a wealth of credits in both film and television. Highlights include roles in films such as Rushmore, The Sixth Sense, An Education and The Father in addition to regular roles on TV shows including Dollhouse and Counterpart.

James Norton plays Hugo Swan

Who is Hugo Swan? Hugo is a charming and flamboyant aristocrat who owns a private club and specialises in extortion – and he soon becomes fascinated by the Touched.

What else has James Norton been in? Norton has been a regular face on British television screens for a number of years, including leading roles in Happy Valley, Grantchester, War & Peace, McMafia and . He’s also got some impressive film credits to his name, with highlights including appearances in Mike Leigh’s Mr. Turner and Greta Gerwig’s Little Women.

Tom Riley plays Augustus “Augie” Bidlow

Who is Augie? Lavinia’s brother and Hugo’s best friend, Augie is a kind and sweet man who takes a keen interest in ornithology and is happy for his sister to dig into the family fortune. He is initially rather disturbed by the Touched, but eventually becomes taken by them – owing partly to a growing attraction to Penance.

What else has Tom Riley been in? Riley has several TV roles under his belt including playing Leonardo Da Vinci in Da Vinci’s Demon’s and appearances in episodes of Doctor Who and Inside No. 9. He also had lead roles in ITV medical drama Monroe and BBC Three comedy-drama Ill Behaviour.

Ann Skelly plays Penance Adair

Who is Penance? Penance is one of the first ‘Nevers’ and is best friends with Amalia. Deeply religious, Penance has a firm sesne of morality and is delighted with her newfound powers – determined to use them for good.

What else has Ann Skelly been in? Skelly has had lead roles in Irish crime drama Red Rock and the historical drama Death and Nightingales, in addition to playing the minor role of Annie Moffat in BBC One’s 2017 adaptation of Little Women.

Ben Chaplin plays Detective Frank Mundi

Who is Frank? Frank is a gruff and moralistic policeman who is deeply untrusting of everyone and has gained a reputation for hard drinking and displays of violence.

What else has Ben Chaplin been in? Active since the 1990s, Chaplin has a huge variety of TV and film credits to his name, with recent highlights including Netflix film The Dig and a lead role in the 2018 BBC One series Press.

Pip Torrens plays Lord Massen

Who is Lord Massen? A staunch former general, Lord Massen is unrelenting in his support for the British Empire and is immediately concerned about the Touched – realising the threat they pose to the established order.

What else has Pip Torrens been in? For UK viewers, Torrens will probably be best known for appearing in recurring roles in a number of popular TV dramas including Poldark, The Crown and Versailles, while other credits include starring in US series Preacher, and films such as The Danish Girl, The Iron Lady, War Horse and Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Zackary Momoh as Doctor Horatio Cousens

Who is Horatio? A successful West Indian physician, Horatio realises that he too has become gifted with powers after a meeting with Amalia, and soon becomes allied with both her and the Beggar King.

What else has Zackary Momoh been in? Highlights from Momoh’s filmography to date include roles in films such as A United Kingdom, Harriet and Doctor Sleep. On the small screen, he had a recurring role on Channel 4 police drama No Offence and has appeared in episodes of popular dramas such as Holby City, Doctors and Death in Paradise.

Amy Manson plays Maladie

Who is Maladie? Unstable Maladie has been living underground since being committed by her husband, and she also finds that she is suddenly in possession of new powers. She currently runs a gang and has also been indulging in something of a notorious murder spree.

What else has Amy Manson been in? Scottish actor Manson is known for several small-screen roles including Alice Guppy in Torchwood, Abby Evans in Casualty, Lizzie Siddal in Desperate Romantics and Daisy Hannigan-Spiteri in Being Human. Other credits include Once Upon A Time and Atlantis.

Nick Frost plays Declan Orrun, aka The Beggar King

Who is Declan? Known as The Beggar King, Declan is the charismatic leader of London’s low-level criminals, and although he often works with Amalia and the Touched he is also deeply unreliable – and on occasion he’s liable to betray them.

What else has Nick Frost been in? Frost probably remains best known for his collaborations with Simon Pegg and Edgar Wright, both in the sitcom Spaced and in the Cornetto film trilogy – Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz and World’s End. More recently, he teamed up with Pegg again for the Amazon Prime Video series Truth Seekers, while other credits have included Into the Badlands and Fighting with My Family.

Rochelle Neil plays Annie Carbey, aka Bonfire

Who is Annie? Annie is a career criminal and is one of the people who develop powers – in her case the ability to create fire. She has worked for various people in her life, but still only trusts one person – herself.

What else has Rochelle Neil been in? Neil has previously appeared in several episodes of Sky One’s German drama Das Boot and had a recurring role in series five of Episodes. She has also landed a main role in the second series of BBC Scotland drama Guilt.

Eleanor Tomlinson plays Mary Brighton

Who is Mary Brighton? Despite a failed singing career and a broken down engagement, Mary remains optimistic and is determined to succeed in life – and her ambitions are furthered when she becomes one of the Touched.

What else has Eleanor Tomlinson been in? Tomlinson will probably primarily be recognised for her role as Demelza in Poldark, while she also had main roles in BBC One’s 2019 The War of the Worlds adaptation, the Netflix film Love Wedding Repeat and upcoming Sky One sci-fi drama Intergalactic. Other credits include Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging, The White Queen and Ordeal by Innocence.

Denis O’Hare plays Dr. Edmund Hague

Who is Edmund? A skilled surgeon from the US, Edmund uses his talents in rather brutal ways – but insists that he is only doing so in the name of progress.

What else has Denis O’Hare been in? O’Hare is best known for playing vampire king Russell Edgington on HBO’s fantasy series True Blood and supporting roles in films including Charlie Wilson’s War, Milk, Changeling, and Dallas Buyers Club. He has also appeared in several series of American Horror Story – achieveing two Emmy Award nominations in the process.

The Nevers will air on Sky Atlantic and NOW from Monday 17th May.