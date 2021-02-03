When is Sky original drama Intergalactic released?

Sky’s out-of-this-world drama Intergalactic is finally set to air in spring 2021 – and the first trailer for the new series suggests it’s shaping up to be an epic adventure.

The drama centres on a young intergalactic pilot, Ash Harper, who is sentenced to spend time in prison on the very outskirts of outer-space after being falsely accused of treason.

Written by Julie Gearey (Prisoner’s Wives) and with a cast featuring Poldark’s Eleanor Tomlinson and Peaky Blinders’ Natasha O’Keefe, the eight-part series has been described as “emotionally-charged” and “darkly funny”.

Read on for everything you need to know about Intergalactic.

When will Intergalactic be released?

The show is currently scheduled to debut in Spring 2021, appearing on Sky One and NOW TV, although an exact release date has not yet been revealed.

Speaking at the start of filming in 2019, Sky’s Director of Drama, Cameron Roach, said: “We know that with Savannah Steyn, Parminder Nagra, Eleanor Tomlinson and Natasha O’Keefe at the helm, Julie Gearey’s audacious vision for the show will be brought to life in such an incredible way.

“We cannot wait to see them in action, in the most unique and phenomenal spaceship. With the backdrop of the galaxy, it really does promise to be a high-octane prison drama like no other, that we really are confident our customers will love.”

Intergalactic cast

Sky

Savannah Steyn leads as pilot Ash Harper, alongside a host of well-known faces from TV are set to star in the show, including Eleanor Tomlinson (Demelza in Poldark), Peaky Blinders’ Natasha O’Keefe, and Sex Education’s Sharon Duncan-Brewster, who play Ash’s fellow escaped prisoners.

The cast also includes Parminder Nagra (Bend It Like Beckham, ER) as Ash’s mother, Craig Parkinson (Line of Duty) as Director of the Commonworld Dr Benedict Lee, and Thomas Turgoose (This is England) as hapless prison guard Drew.

Oliver Coopersmith (Tin Star), Imogen Daines (Black Mirror), and newcomer Diany Samba-Bandza round out the cast.

Speaking about her role, Steyn said: “I’m so excited to be taking on the role of Ash Harper, it’s an honour and an amazing learning experience to be acting alongside such an incredibly talented cast. I’m humbled to be acting under the direction of such a wonderful team and am loving every moment of the experience.”

What is Intergalactic about?

The show is based in a dystopian future, with the entire planet subject to the control of an authoritarian body known as the Commonworld. Ash (Steyn), a rookie cop and intergalactic pilot, seems bound for the top until she finds herself a victim of false imprisonment.

Whilst in prison, Ash meets a rag-tag bunch of female convicts, and together they attempt a daring escape far off into the galaxy – where newly formed friendships will be tested to the limit…

Intergalactic trailer

If you’re intrigued by the premise, then you can now get a first look at the series thanks to a trailer that was released by Sky in January 2021 – featuring impressive visuals, all-out action and a cover of Queen’s Don’t Stop Me Now.

