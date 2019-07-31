Norton will play Hugo Swann, a "pansexual posh boy" who runs a secret club. Donnelly is said to play the lead character, Amalia True. Frost stars as The Beggar King, a low-level criminal in the community, while Tomlinson will play a singer called Mary Brighton.

A host of other actors announced for the show include Tom Riley (Doctor Who), Olivia Williams (Victoria & Abdul), Pip Torrens (Poldark), Denis O'Hare (Big Little Lies), Ann Skelly (Vikings) and Amy Hanson.

Joss Whedon is writer, director and show-runner on the series. He has also enlisted former Buffy the Vampire Slayer writers Doug Petrie and Jane Espenson to write and executive produce.

The Nevers will air on Sky Atlantic and NOW from Monday 17th May 2021. Want more to watch? Check out our dedicated Sci-Fi Hub or our full TV Guide.