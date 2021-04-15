Who is DCS Patricia Carmichael in Line of Duty?

Each instalment of Line of Duty‘s ongoing sixth series seems to be ramping up the drama several notches further, and episode five looks to be no different.

That’s partly because yet another character from a previous series is returning to the fold this weekend, with the familiar face in question this time being DCS Patricia Carmichael (Anna Maxwell Martin).

Viewers won’t have to look back too far to remember when they last saw Maxwell Martin’s character – she played a major role in events of the series five finale.

Read on for everything you need to know about her and what her return to the show could mean for AC-12.

Who is DCS Patricia Carmichael?

Carmichael was introduced during the penultimate episode of series five as the boss of AC-3, one of the other anti-corruption units in the Central Police Force.

She was brought in to question Ted Hastings about his suspicious behaviour and quickly developed a reputation as something of a formidable figure, grilling the gaffer regarding the vast sums of money found in his room and his failure to disclose the fact he was in debt.

And as if that wasn’t enough, Carmichael also levelled some very serious accusations at Ted – accusing him of blowing John Corbett’s cover in an act of revenge and making it clear that she hoped to expose him as ‘H’.

Thankfully, Ted was exonerated when Steve and Kate uncovered evidence that implicated his lawyer Gill Biggeloe – proving that she had been framing him the whole time.

But despite that discovery, Carmichael remained unconvinced and seemed determined to prove Ted’s guilt, only backing down when it emerged that one of her own officers, Tranter, was bent – which greatly affected her ability to pass judgement on others.

It’s not clear exactly what Carmichael’s return means, but whichever way you look at it, it doesn’t seem like good news for the gaffer.

Speaking about her return, Maxwell Martin said, “Pat’s back, I can’t remember what she’s doing there, nor would I be allowed to blab, but suffice to say she’s got some new clobber and she’s ready to bust some balls.”

It seems likely that she’s either back to question Ted once again, or perhaps more probably that she’s being earmarked as the head of the new combined anti-corruption unit that was mentioned by Andrea Wise in episode four.

Ted won’t be too chuffed to see her either way, that’s for sure.

Line of Duty continues on Sundays at 9pm on BBC One.