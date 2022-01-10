Motherland star gives update on season 4: ‘It’s in the ether’

Tanya Moodie has issued an update on the fourth season of hit sitcom Motherland – revealing that the next run is currently “in the ether”.

Advertisement

In an exclusive interview, Moodie – who plays Meg on the series – told RadioTimes.com: “Well, we’re trying to figure out if there’s any more Motherland. That’s sort of in the ether. But we don’t know how or when.”

The third season of the show concluded last June to more rave reviews, but a further run has not been confirmed by the BBC and we are still awaiting official updates.

Moodie is about to start filming a role in Sam Mendes’ new film Empire of Light – a love story which stars Olivia Colman and Colin Firth – but before that, viewers can see her in the current season of A Discovery of Witches, which filmed in the height of the pandemic.

Speaking about the process of pandemic production, Moodie explained: “I think this year in particular, if I want to single out this year, I think having to work under the circumstances of the pandemic – what I really appreciated was how all of us worked very, very hard to keep everyone safe. And so we sort of got into this rhythm of how to be in a bubble.

“I think the way we sort of revealed ourselves through that, it deepens my admiration for everybody. It just really makes your heart kind of swell, how hard everyone was working to tell the story, get it filmed, and keep everyone safe.”

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Thanks for signing up to our drama newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

She added: “I’ll tell you what – you didn’t half want to hug everyone when you saw them. You’re really like, ‘I just want to give you a hug.’ We were all going through this thing. You know, the whole world was going through this thing.”

Advertisement

Additional reporting by Huw Fullerton.

Motherland seasons 1-3 are available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Looking for something else to watch? Check out the rest of our Drama coverage or take a look at our TV Guide.