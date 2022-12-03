A teaser image, shared exclusively by RadioTimes.com , shows the Bad Sisters and Good Omens stars as Nicci and Andrew, a married couple dealing with their daughter's recent life-threatening diagnosis.

Sharon Horgan and Michael Sheen star as parents fighting to keep their daughter alive in the BBC's upcoming drama Best Interests.

Written by Jack Thorne (Help, His Dark Materials), Best Interests follows the pair as they begin a legal fight against their daughter's doctors, who believe Nicci and Andrew's child should be allowed to die.

The four-parter will explore what it means to be a couple "driven apart by having to make choices no parent would ever want to make" said the BBC.

"Who decides? And in whose best interests will it be?"

Sharon Horgan and Michael Sheen BBC

Horgan and Sheen are joined by The Watcher's Noma Dumezweni, Holby City's Chizzy Akudolu, Bodyguard's Pippa Haywood, Gangs of London's Lucian Msamati and His Dark Materials star Mat Fraser.

You can also expect to see Des McAleer (Hope Street), Gary Beadle (Grantchester), Jack Morris (Strike), Shane Zaza (Happy Valley) and Lisa McGrillis (Mum).

On joining the project, Horgan said that Best Interests "broke" her when she first read the script. "COVID seems to have shone a closer light on the desperate inequalities that exist for our disabled community, so this felt very timely," she added.

Sheen praised Thorne, describing him as "an extraordinary writer" who has approached the "incredibly important and urgent subject with humanity, honesty and humour".

He continued: "I feel very fortunate to be part of this production and to work with the brilliant Sharon Horgan and some of the most talented actors around.

Best Interests will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in 2023. For more news, interviews and features, visit our Drama hub, or find something to watch now with our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

