The drama explores the complex relationship between sisters Becca (Jones) and Rosaline (Best), who have grown apart but find themselves reconnecting in the face of the devastating news of their mother's mysterious death.

ITV has offered a first look at Suranne Jones in the upcoming three parter Maryland, which also stars House of the Dragon 's Eve Best and The West Wing's Stockard Channing.

The official ITV synopsis teases that the pair have grown "distant through time and circumstance until the discovery of their mother’s body on the Isle of Man reunites them".

Suranne Jones as Becca and Eve Best as Rosaline in Maryland. ITV

It continues: "Arriving in a place they have never visited and with no idea why their mother was there, the sisters begin to unravel the long-held secrets of a woman they thought they knew, whilst keeping their own secrets from each other.

"Confined on the island and forced to face the life-changing consequences of their mother’s decisions, can Becca and Rosaline learn to love and respect one another all over again?"

Other cast members who will appear across the three episodes include George Costigan (Gentleman Jack, Happy Valley), Hugh Quarshie (Stephen, Riches), Dean Lennox Kelly (Tom Jones, Jamestown) and Andrew Knott (Ackley Bridge, Tin Star).

The series marks the first UK drama commission for screenwriter Anne-Marie O’Connor, who has previously specialised in comedy with the likes of Trollied and Hullraisers.

Stockard Channing as Cathy in Maryland.

Sue Tully (Strike, Line of Duty, Too Close) is on directing duties and Emma Burge (Wolfe, The Village, Shameless) serves as producer, while Jones is also listed as one of the show's executive producers.

Alison Owen, another of the executive producers, said of the series: "When Suranne and Anne-Marie approached us with the idea of a story about two sisters rebuilding their relationship as they uncover their mother’s secret life, we barely drew breath before saying that we’d love to develop it with them.

Suranne Jones as Becca, Eve Best as Rosaline and Hugh Quarshie as Pete in Maryland.

"As huge fans of both, it felt to us like a match made in heaven. The chance to really dig down into the relationship between sisters is not often seen on screen, and we felt so lucky that Anne-Marie’s terrific writing attracted Eve Best to join us, along with the brilliant Sue Tully as director, to head our formidable team of women."

She added: "We hope that audiences will be as captivated by Becca and Rosaline's story as we were from the very beginning."

Maryland will debut on ITVX with a broadcast later following on ITV1.

