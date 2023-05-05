Speaking to RadioTimes.com , Akemnji Ndifornyen ( Famalam ) said the premise, which follows Police Community Support Officers Dom and Kay who are unexpectedly drafted into an undercover drugs operation with zero experience under their belts, "is a real starting point to make people laugh".

The co-creator of BBC comedy Black Ops says audiences "haven't seen this concept before".

Ndifornyen, who stars as gang member Tevin, promised "a lot of thrills and spills" across the six episodes, adding: "There's a lot of stuff that will keep the audience gagging for more."

He went on to discuss his character, who may just surprise those who tune in.

"We think of most of these characters, these villains as one-sided, but they're not," he explained. "They ultimately have a need, and he very quickly reveals his own need.

Read more:

"And it's woven quite nicely how Tevin and the Brightmarsh crew are able to operate in the way they do. Everyone has a reason and everyone has a way in, and with Tevin and the wider crew, there's a satisfying reason as to why and how they get involved and do what they do."

Kay (HAMMED ANIMASHAUN) and Dom (GBEMISOLA IKUMELO). BBC/Ricky Darko

Hammed Animashaun, who plays PCSO Kay, said he thinks viewers "will be shocked" by what unfolds.

"At first glance you think it's going to be one thing and then you watch the first episode and it completely changes your perspective on what you thought the show was going to be," he said.

"Audiences will be surprised by what happens because there are just so many twists and turns. As the show goes on, it just gets bigger and bigger and bigger, and the whole time your thinking, 'Are they ever going to get out of this?'"

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Black Ops premieres on Friday 5th May at 9:30pm on BBC One. Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.