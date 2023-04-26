The news was announced by the show's writer and creator Nida Manzoor during an exclusive interview to promote her new film Polite Society – and she also teased what fans can look forward to in the second outing.

The second season of the hit Channel 4 sitcom We Are Lady Parts is set to begin filming later this year ahead of a 2024 release date, RadioTimes.com can confirm.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"So we'll shoot later in the year," she said. "I'm currently writing, in the writing process, [and it] has been really fun to dive back into that world. So yeah, we shoot later this year to come out next year – so Lady Parts series 2 is well underway."

Asked what fans can look forward to in the second run, she continued: "More original songs, more fun covers, a few new characters, a slightly expanded universe. But yeah, much more of the same!"

Read more:

The first six-episode season of We Are Lady Parts debuted on Channel 4 in 2021 – three years after its original pilot – and proved a huge hit with audiences and critics.

It followed student Amina Hussain (Anjana Vasan), who is recruited as lead guitarist for the titular punk band Lady Parts but finds herself caught between two different worlds – her more strait-laced uni friends and the band, who urge her to find her voice.

The show was nominated for a number of awards including the BAFTAs for Best Scripted Comedy and Best Female Comedy Performance for Vasan, and won the award for Best Comedy Series at the 2021 Edinburgh International Television Festival.

More like this

We Are Lady Parts season 1 is currently available on All4 and Polite Society is in UK cinemas from Friday 28th April. Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.