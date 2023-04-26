Speaking exclusively with RadioTimes.com about previous comments made by the show's writers, where they have said that this season will close out a planned story arc, Mohammed said: "They've been really honest from the start, saying that they had mapped out these three-season arcs for everyone.

As speculation continues to rage on regarding the future of Ted Lasso and whether the series really is ending , Nate star Nick Mohammed has said that fans can expect a "cathartic" season finale - but perhaps not a definitively concluding one.

"But I think that's quite common to be honest, to have at least three seasons' worth of ideas, because often when you pitch a show you'll be expected to show how it can have longevity.

"There's a certain element of catharsis the way this season ends - I think that's fair to say, without giving anything away - for all the characters and not in necessarily ways that you might expect."

Nick Mohammed in Ted Lasso season 3. Apple TV+

On the show's future beyond season 3, Mohammed said: "I don't write on the show so I can't say. I genuinely don't know, I'm not being coy. But I would love for it to continue.

"Whether it can or whether there'll be a break, whether there'll be a different format, different people, I don't know – who knows?"

Read more:

This season has already dropped hints about the show's future, while episode 5 saw Higgins suggest to Rebecca that, if Richmond's fates don't improve, a change of management could be in order. Could this be the end for Ted at the club?

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

This season has also revealed that Richmond player Colin is gay, with actor Billy Harris telling RadioTimes.com that he was "honoured" when he found out about the storyline.

He said: "I think even from season 1, seeing where the show was going and how it touched on toxic masculinity and mental health, it wasn't just a comedy about football.

"And it was really something I thought early on that the show could and should tackle. So when they asked me of course I was so honoured and I was really just looking forward to season 3."

Ted Lasso seasons 1-2 are streaming now on Apple TV+ and season 3 episode 7 arrives today (Wednesday 26th April), with new episodes weekly – you can sign up to Apple TV+ here.

Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.