Amongst the many developments to have come out of this week's episode of Ted Lasso , perhaps one of the biggest came early on, in a quiet conversation between Rebecca and Higgins which got cut short.

With Richmond struggling since their match against West Ham, despite having top striker Zava in their starting line-up, Higgins was seen near the start of the episode broaching the subject with Rebecca - and offering an unnerving sense of a potential plot-line to come.

In the chat, a visibly uncomfortable Higgins told Rebecca that "the club is going in the wrong direction", adding that he fears "it has little to do with the quality of our players".

He continued: "Therefore, if we don't do well against City, we may have to consider, think about, thinking about, possibly, maybe, focussing on theoretically, as it were, changing the manager of our club."

A shocked Rebecca responded, "You want to fire Ted?", to which Leslie said: "At what point during any of that did it seem like something I wanted to do?"

Rebecca said the topic of conversation was "too bleak" for her to deal with, and therefore said she was granting herself permission to change the subject, which she then did.

The topic then didn't come up again throughout the episode, but with Richmond having lost to Man City four-nil, one imagines it will be brought up again in future - putting Ted's future at the club in doubt.

This scene, along with Ted's continuing anxieties around being away from his son Henry, will surely only add flame to fire when it comes to suggestions that the series is coming to an end, or if it does continue, will do so in a very different form.

Could the series potentially continue without Sudeikis' Ted, and instead focus on a new manager at Richmond, or feature one of the current coaching team stepping up to replace him? After the second episode of this season also dropped hints around the series' future, it seems that only time will tell.

Elsewhere in the episode, Keeley got together with Jodi Balfour's Jack, putting a further spanner in the works for those routing for Keeley and Roy to get back together. Meanwhile, Rebecca received some heartbreaking news regarding her fertility and Nate ended up having dinner with Jade, the hostess at the Taste of Athens restaurant.

