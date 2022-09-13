How to watch Ted Lasso - where can you stream it?

Succession was the biggest contender with a whopping 25 nominations for the comedy drama's third season.

Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso, HBO's Succession and The White Lotus emerged as the big winners at this year’s Emmy Awards .

However, in the end it was HBO's limited series The White Lotus that stole the headlines, bagging a quintet of gongs, while fan favourite shows Ted Lasso and Succession secured four and three by comparison.

Ted Lasso claimed victories in the Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, and Directing.

The comedy revolves around the titular character, an American college football coach who is tasked with managing the struggling English football team AFC Richmond.

The hit show has been renewed for a third run, which could be its last, according to writer and co-star Brett Goldstein.

Goldstein, who plays lovable grump Roy Kent in the Apple TV+ series, previously told the Sunday Times they're penning season 3 as if it were the comedy's last.

"We are writing it like that," he said. "It was planned as three. Spoiler alert: everyone dies."

So, how can you watch the comedy in the UK? Read on for everything you need to know.

How to watch Ted Lasso in the UK

Jason Sudeikis in Ted Lasso season 2. Apple TV+/YouTube

Ted Lasso is an Apple TV exclusive, meaning you need a subscription for Apple TV+ to watch the smash-hit sitcom.

How much does Apple TV+ cost?

Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt, Nick Mohammed and Brett Goldstein in Ted Lasso. Apple TV+

In the UK, Apple TV+ will set you back £4.99 a month.

Potential subscribers can get an Apple TV+ 7-day free trial to try out all that the streamer has to offer before committing to the platform.

Subscribers can watch Apple TV+ on all available devices, including compatible smart TVs, fire sticks and gaming consoles.

Ted Lasso seasons 1-2 are streaming now on Apple TV+. Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

