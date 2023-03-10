Season 3 sees the whole main cast returning, including of course Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Brendan Hunt, Brett Goldstein and Juno Temple.

It's been over a year since we last had Ted Lasso 's unique brand of optimism to look forward to on our screens weekly, but now the Apple TV+ sports comedy is back for its third season .

With new episodes about to drop, who else is in the cast of Ted, who do they play and where might you have seen the stars before?

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Ted Lasso.

Ted Lasso cast

Here are the cast members and characters in Ted Lasso – read on below for more info on who the central characters are and where you've seen the actors before.

Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham as Rebecca Welton

Brendan Hunt as Coach Beard

Brett Goldstein as Roy Kent

Juno Temple as Keeley Jones

Phil Dunster as Jamie Tartt

Nick Mohammed as Nathan Shelley

Jeremy Swift as Leslie Higgins

Toheeb Jimoh as Sam Obisanya

Cristo Fernández as Dani Rojas

Sarah Niles as Dr Sharon Fieldstone

Anthony Head as Rupert Mannion

Ellie Taylor as Flo 'Sassy' Collins

Kola Bokinni as Isaac McAdoo

Billy Harris as Colin Hughes

Stephen Manas as Richard Montlaur

Moe Jeudy-Lamour as Thierry Zoreaux

James Lance as Trent Crimm

Annette Badland as Mae

Adam Colborne as Baz

Bronson Webb as Jeremy

Kevin Garry as Paul

Charlie Hiscock as Will

Jason Sudeikis plays Ted Lasso

Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso Apple TV+

Who is Ted Lasso? Ted is a former American Football coach who at the start of season 1 was hired as the new manager of football club AFC Richmond. In season 3 Ted is now hoping to take his team all the way to win the Premier League with his hopeful, positive coaching style.

Where have I seen Jason Sudeikis? Sudeikis is best-known for his roles in comedy films such as We're the Millers, Horrible Bosses, Colossal and Booksmart. He has also appeared in series such as 30 Rock, The Cleveland Show and Marvel's Hit Monkey.

Hannah Waddingham plays Rebecca Welton

Hannah Waddingham as Rebecca Welton Apple TV+

Who is Rebecca Welton? Rebecca is the owner of AFC Richmond, who took over the club following her divorce from Rupert Mannion.

Where have I seen Hannah Waddingham? Waddingham is known for her roles in Game of Thrones, Sex Education and Krypton, while she has also appeared in Not Going Out, Bad Education, Willow and Les Misérables.

Brendan Hunt plays Coach Beard

Brendan Hunt as Coach Beard in Ted Lasso Apple TV+

Who is Coach Beard? Coach Beard is Ted's longtime assistant and friend who came over to the UK with him.

Where have I seen Brendan Hunt? Hunt has previously appeared in series such as Key and Peele, Community and Parks and Recreation.

Brett Goldstein plays Roy Kent

Brett Goldstein as Roy Kent in Ted Lasso Apple TV+

Who is Roy Kent? Roy is a former professional footballer who since season 2 now helps to coach Richmond. He is known for being hot-headed and grumpy, but occasionally shows his softer side.

Where have I seen Brett Goldstein? Goldstein has previously been seen in series such as Doctor Who, Derek and Cuckoo, as well as films such as Superbob and Adult Life Skills. He also appeared as Hercules in a post-credits scene of Thor: Love and Thunder last year, and co-created the Jason Segel comedy series Shrinking.

Juno Temple plays Keeley Jones

Juno Temple as Keeley Jones in Ted Lasso Apple TV+

Who is Keeley Jones? Going into season 3, Keeley is now the manager at her own PR firm. She's a former model who in season 1 was dating Jamie, but after they broke up she started dating Roy.

Where have I seen Juno Temple? Temple has previously been seen in films such as St Trinians, The Dark Knight Rises, Maleficent and Palmer, as well as series including Mr Corman and Vinyl.

Phil Dunster plays Jamie Tartt

Phil Dunster as Jamie Tartt in Ted Lasso Apple TV+

Who is Jamie Tartt? Jamie is a striker for the team who is egotistical and at first only wanted the glory for himself. Since season 2 he has started to become more of a team player.

Where have I seen Phil Dunster? Dunster has recently been seen in The Devil's Hour and Ten Percent, while he has also previously appeared in Murder on the Orient Express, Save Me, Humans, Catherine the Great and Dracula.

Nick Mohammed plays Nathan Shelley

Nick Mohammed as Nathan Shelley in Ted Lasso Apple TV+

Who is Nathan Shelley? Nathan is the former kit man for Richmond, who was made a coach by Ted. He started to grow antagonistic towards Ted, believing himself to be better suited to the top job and hard done by. Going into season 3, he has now left Richmond to join Rupert Mannion at West Ham as their head coach.

Where have I seen Nick Mohammed? Mohammed has previously been seen in series such as Intelligence, Inside No. 9, Cuckoo, Uncle, Fresh Meat and Drifters, while he has also appeared in films including The Martian, Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie, Bridget Jones' Baby and Sense of an Ending.

Jeremy Swift plays Leslie Higgins

Jeremy Swift as Leslie Higgins in Ted Lasso Apple TV+

Who is Leslie Higgins? Higgins is the Director of Football Operations at the club.

Where have I seen Jeremy Swift? Swift has previously appeared in Downton Abbey, Strike, Foyles War and The Durrells, as well as films including Mary Poppins Returns and Fred Claus.

Toheeb Jimoh plays Sam Obisanya

Toheeb Jimoh as Sam Obisanya in Ted Lasso Apple TV+

Who is Sam Obisanya? Sam is a right winger for Richmond who previously dated Rebecca. Going into season 3 he is starting up his own restaurant serving authentic Nigerian food.

Where have I seen Toheeb Jimoh? Jimoh has previously appeared in The Feed and The French Dispatch, while he is also set to star in Prime Video series The Power.

Cristo Fernández plays Dani Rojas

Cristo Fernández as Dani Rojas in Ted Lasso Apple TV+

Who is Dani Rojas? Dani is an ultra-positive striker who joined the team in season 2.

Where have I seen Cristo Fernández? Fernández previously played a bartender in Spider-Man: No Way Home, while he is also set to voice a character in the upcoming film Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.

Sarah Niles plays Dr Sharon Fieldstone

Sarah Niles as Dr Sharon Fieldstone in Ted Lasso Apple TV+

Who is Dr Sharon Fieldstone? Sharon is a sports psychologist who worked with the team and Ted throughout season 2.

Where have I seen Sarah Niles? Niles has previously appeared in Peep Show, Doctor Who, Death in Paradise, Trust Me, Dracula, Trying, I May Destroy You, Viewpoint and The Sandman, as well as films including This is Christmas and Rocks.

Anthony Head plays Rupert Mannion

Anthony Head as Rupert Mannion in Ted Lasso Apple TV+

Who is Rupert Mannion? Rupert is Rebecca's ex-husband, who now has a baby with his second wife. He recently bought West Ham and has employed Nathan as their new manager.

Where have I seen Anthony Head? Head is perhaps best known for his roles as Rupert Giles in Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Uther Pendragon in Merlin, while he has also appeared in Motherland, Bridgerton, The Stranger, The Split, Doctor Who, Dominion, Little Britain and The Inbetweeners Movie amongst many other series and films.

Ellie Taylor plays Flo 'Sassy' Collins

Ellie Taylor as Flo 'Sassy' Collins in Ted Lasso Apple TV+

Who is Flo 'Sassy' Collins? Flo, known as Sassy, is Rebecca's childhood friend who has an occasional, casual romance with Ted.

Where have I seen Ellie Taylor? Taylor is best-known for appearing in Plebs and The Mash Report, as well as for being one of the contestants on 2022's season of Strictly Come Dancing. She has also hosted Netflix quiz show Cheat.

