The six-part series unravels his connection to a social worker named Lucy Chambers (Jessica Raine), who wakes up every night at the same time and experiences unexplainable visions.

Prime Video offered subscribers a Halloween treat this year in the form of supernatural crime thriller The Devil's Hour, featuring Doctor Who alum Peter Capaldi as the chilling new character Gideon.

Many viewers have already binged through the suspenseful debut and are now clamouring for more episodes, with star Jessica Raine revealing that ideas are gestating for another two seasons.

However, it remains to be seen whether they will see the light of day, as strong viewership is often the deciding factor in this increasingly competitive streaming landscape.

Here are the latest updates we have on the future of The Devil's Hour.

Will there be The Devil's Hour season 2?

One thing is clear: both series creator Tom Moran and co-star Jessica Raine are keen to make a second season of The Devil's Hour, as the latter explained to RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview.

"The whole of the first season was written when we started that first day of shooting, so I knew exactly where it was going," said Raine. "I also knew that he had a season 2 and a season 3 planned out."

However, don't expect the show to extend beyond that, she clarified: "It's finite – that would be what it is if it got green-lit, which I really hope it does."

Ultimately, the decision on whether The Devil's Hour will continue comes down to Prime Video, but having the full enthusiasm of the creative team is certainly a promising step in the right direction.

What could happen in The Devil's Hour season 2?

If The Devil's Hour returns for season 2, we could see some surprising developments for our key characters, with Raine teasing some big changes in store for social worker Lucy.

"It's a gift of a role because it will continue to be really challenging, not formulaic at all, a different side of the coin," she explained.

"That's the bit I can't say much about, but oh my God... [the first season] is like one third of a novel, so there's so much scope for more," continued Raine. "It's a really, really good idea and I hope we get to finish it."

The first season ended with Gideon escaping custody to cause more time-warping mayhem, which is sure to have repercussions for Lucy and the other core characters.

Who could return for The Devil's Hour season 2?

If The Devil's Hour is renewed for season 2, it's likely that Peter Capaldi and Jessica Raine would be back to lead the proceedings in their respective roles of Gideon and Lucy.

Given the show's flexible relationship with time, we could also see Nikesh Patel (DI Ravi Dhillon), Meera Syal (Dr Ruby Bennett), Alex Ferns (DS Nick Holness), Phil Dunster (Mike Stephens) and Barbara Marten (Sylvia Chambers) return to The Devil's Hour cast.

Is there a The Devil's Hour season 2 trailer?

Not yet! We're still awaiting word on what the future of the series looks like, so don't expect any new footage until such time as an announcement is made.

