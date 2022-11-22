Central cast members Capaldi, Raine, Nikesh Patel, Phil Dunster, Meera Syal and Benjamin Chivers have all been confirmed as returning, while the streamer teased that new characters will also be added to the mix. Season 2 is set to start filming early next year.

Amazon Prime Video has confirmed that its thriller series The Devil's Hour , starring Peter Capaldi and Jessica Raine, will return for not one, but two more seasons on the platform.

Prime Video has revealed that in season 2, Gideon’s true intentions will finally be revealed as he attempts to involve Lucy in his mission to stop an elusive force of evil. They have also noted that season 2 will be "simultaneously a sequel and a prequel to the first chapter" and that viewers should "expect nothing but the unexpected…".

The show's writer and creator Tom Moran said: "Telling a story on television is a precarious business. Season 1 of The Devil’s Hour was just the beginning - the opening act of a TV novel. I’m so thrilled that we get to keep turning those pages and slotting the puzzle pieces into place."

Jessica Raine as Lucy in The Devil's Hour Colin Hutton/Prime Video

He continued: "If you thought the final episode of season 1 had all the answers, then you haven’t been asking the right questions."

Meanwhile Dan Grabiner, head of UK Originals at Amazon Studios, said: "We’re thrilled with the audience response to The Devil’s Hour, and can’t wait to share the next chapter of this mind-bending story."

He continued: "Fans can look forward to plenty more twists and turns in this remarkable tale from first-time series creator Tom Moran, and welcoming back our immensely talented cast, led by Jessica Raine and Peter Capaldi."

The series is produced by Hartswood Films, known for Inside Man and Sherlock, and executive produced by Moran, Doctor Who's Steven Moffat and Sue Vertue.

Earlier this year, Raine told RadioTimes.com exclusively that the series had always been planned as a three season, "finite" story, and expressed her hopes that they would get to tell the remaining chapters.

She said: "When I took the job, what was so attractive to me was that the whole of the first season was written when we started that first day of shooting, so I knew exactly where it was going. I also knew that he [Moran] had a season 2 and a season 3 planned out. It's finite – that would be what it is if it got green-lit, which I really hope it does."

