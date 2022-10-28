Raine plays Lucy, a woman who appears to be inextricably linked with a series of brutal murders, while Capaldi plays Gideon, a mysterious figure driven by a murderous obsession.

From the makers of Sherlock , Dracula and Inside Man comes The Devil's Hour , a brand-new psychological thriller starring Jessica Raine and Peter Capaldi on Amazon Prime Video .

The series's writer Tom Moran recently revealed that Capaldi wanted to see more of his character's humanity to be drawn out in the show, leading Moran to do "a pass on all of [the episodes] based on his first read, just to really nail that more human, softer side which he really brings out".

Moran said that Capaldi "plays a beautiful balance between the two sides of the character". But what else has Capaldi been in, who else is in the cast and who do they play?

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of The Devil's Hour.

Jessica Raine plays Lucy Chambers

Colin Hutton/Prime Video

Who is Lucy Chambers? Lucy is a woman who is woken every night by terrifying visions at 3:33am. She works as a social worker and is trying to get through to her eight-year-old son Isaac, who is withdrawn and emotionless.

What else has Jessica Raine been in? Raine is best known for her roles in Call the Midwife, Fortitude and Patrick Melrose, while she has also appeared in Doctor Who, Inside No 9, Baptiste, Becoming Elizabeth and Line of Duty.

Peter Capaldi plays Gideon

Amazon Studios

Who is Gideon? Gideon is a reclusive nomad who is driven by a murderous obsession. He becomes the prime target of a police manhunt in the series.

What else has Peter Capaldi been in? Capaldi is best known for his roles as the Twelfth Doctor in Doctor Who and as Malcolm Tucker in The Thick of It and spin-off film In the Loop. He has also appeared in films and series such as The Suicide Squad, Paddington, The Musketeers, Peep Show, Torchwood and The Personal History of David Copperfield.

Nikesh Patel plays DI Ravi Dhillon

Amazon Studios/Hartswood Films

Who is DI Ravi Dhillon? Ravi is the Detective Inspector in charge of the investigation into a string of brutal murders.

What else has Nikesh Patel been in? Patel is known for playing Tom in Starstruck and he has also had roles in Doctor Who, Indian Summers, Man Like Mobeen and the Four Weddings and a Funeral series.

Phil Dunster plays Mike

Amazon Studios/Hartswood Films

Who is Mike? Mike is Lucy's ex and Isaac’s estranged father who has struggled to bond with him.

What else has Phil Dunster been in? Dunster is best known for his role as Jamie Tartt in Ted Lasso and has also appeared in Humans, Save Me, Dracula and Ten Percent amongst other series, along with films Judy and All Is True.

Benjamin Chivers plays Isaac

Amazon Studios/Hartswood Films

Who is Isaac? Isaac is Lucy and Mike's son who is withdrawn and emotionless, and who Lucy is trying to understand and help.

What else has Benjamin Chivers been in? The Devil's Hour is Chivers' first role, but he is soon to appear in Lockwood & Co and Napoleon with Joaquin Phoenix.

Alex Ferns plays DI Nick Holness

Amazon Studios/Hartswood Films

Who is DS Nick Holness? Nick is a Detective Sergeant and Ravi's partner on the investigation.

What else has Alex Ferns been in? Ferns is known for his roles in The Batman, Andor, The Irregulars and Chernobyl, amongst other series and films. He is also known for playing Trevor in EastEnders between 2000 and 2002.

Meera Syal plays Dr Ruby Bennett

Amazon Studios/Hartswood Films

Who is Dr Ruby Bennett? Ruby is a child psychiatrist and the latest in a long line of doctors to take on Isaac's case. She is trying to help Lucy understand her son.

What else has Meera Syal been in? Syal is known for appearing in films such as Yesterday, Paddington 2 and Doctor Strange, as well as series such as Doctor Who, Broadchurch, Goodness Gracious Me, Code 404, The Split and The Sandman.

Barbara Marten plays Sylvia

Amazon Studios/Hartswood Films

Who is Sylvia? Sylvia is Lucy's mother who suffers from dementia.

What else has Barbara Marten been in? Marten is known for appearing in series such as Casualty, EastEnders, Riviera and A Discovery of Witches.

