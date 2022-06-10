How to watch Becoming Elizabeth in the UK
The series, about Queen Elizabeth I, is a British-American co-production.
Becoming Elizabeth starts airing this week, and it promises to tell an "untold" true story about the younger years of Queen Elizabeth I.
The British-American co-production's plot starts when the death of King Henry VIII sets into motion a dangerous scramble for power.
The series stars Alicia von Rittberg, Romola Garai, Jessica Raine and Tom Cullen and is airing in the US on Starz. But how can you watch the series here in the UK?
Read on for everything you need to know about to how to watch Becoming Elizabeth.
How to watch Becoming Elizabeth in the UK
Becoming Elizabeth is airing on Starz in the US from 12th June 2022. In the UK, the show will be available from the same day, with new episodes from the eight-part series streaming weekly on STARZPLAY.
You can sign up for Starz US to watch Becoming Elizabeth, or can access STARZPLAY through Amazon Prime Video in the UK.
What is Becoming Elizabeth about?
Becoming Elizabeth tells the "untold story" of the early life of Queen Elizabeth I.
The official synopsis for the series reads: "Long before she ascended the throne, young Elizabeth Tudor was an orphaned teenager who became embroiled in the political and sexual politics of the English court.
"The death of King Henry VIII sets into motion a dangerous scramble for power. His surviving children find themselves pawns in a game between the great families of England and the powers of Europe who vie for control of the country."
Becoming Elizabeth cast: Who stars as Elizabeth I?
Queen Elizabeth I is played in the series by Alicia von Rittberg (Resistance, Genius), while her co-stars include Jessica Raine (Call the Midwife, The Devil's Hour) as Catherine Parr and Tom Cullen (Black Mirror, Downton Abbey) as Thomas Seymour. Here's a full list of the cast for Becoming Elizabeth.
- Alicia von Rittberg as Queen Elizabeth I
- Romola Garai as Mary Tudor
- Jessica Raine as Catherine Parr
- Tom Cullen as Thomas Seymour
- John Heffernan as Duke of Somerset
- Jamie Blackley as Robert Dudley
- Alexandra Gilbreath as Kat Ashley
- Jamie Parker as John Dudley
- Leo Bill as Henry Grey
- Oliver Zetterström as Edward
- Bella Ramsey as Lady Jane Grey
- Ekow Quartey as Pedro
- Alex Macqueen as Stephen Gardiner
- Olivier Huband as Ambassador Guzman
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Becoming Elizabeth trailer
You can watch the trailer for Becoming Elizabeth right here now.
Becoming Elizabeth begins on Sunday 12th June 2022, with new episodes available to stream on Starz in the US and on StarzPlay through Amazon Prime Video in the UK weekly. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.
The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.
Try 12 issues for £1
Join thousands of happy subscribers and start your Radio Times weekly magazine subscription today for just £1