The British-American co-production's plot starts when the death of King Henry VIII sets into motion a dangerous scramble for power.

Becoming Elizabeth starts airing this week, and it promises to tell an "untold" true story about the younger years of Queen Elizabeth I.

The series stars Alicia von Rittberg, Romola Garai, Jessica Raine and Tom Cullen and is airing in the US on Starz. But how can you watch the series here in the UK?

Read on for everything you need to know about to how to watch Becoming Elizabeth.

How to watch Becoming Elizabeth in the UK

Alicia von Rittberg as Queen Elizabeth I in Becoming Elizabeth Starz

Becoming Elizabeth is airing on Starz in the US from 12th June 2022. In the UK, the show will be available from the same day, with new episodes from the eight-part series streaming weekly on STARZPLAY.

You can sign up for Starz US to watch Becoming Elizabeth, or can access STARZPLAY through Amazon Prime Video in the UK.

What is Becoming Elizabeth about?

John Heffernan and Tom Cullen in Becoming Elizabeth Starz

Becoming Elizabeth tells the "untold story" of the early life of Queen Elizabeth I.

The official synopsis for the series reads: "Long before she ascended the throne, young Elizabeth Tudor was an orphaned teenager who became embroiled in the political and sexual politics of the English court.

"The death of King Henry VIII sets into motion a dangerous scramble for power. His surviving children find themselves pawns in a game between the great families of England and the powers of Europe who vie for control of the country."

Becoming Elizabeth cast: Who stars as Elizabeth I?

Tom Cullen and Jessica Raine in Becoming Elizabeth. Starz

Queen Elizabeth I is played in the series by Alicia von Rittberg (Resistance, Genius), while her co-stars include Jessica Raine (Call the Midwife, The Devil's Hour) as Catherine Parr and Tom Cullen (Black Mirror, Downton Abbey) as Thomas Seymour. Here's a full list of the cast for Becoming Elizabeth.

Alicia von Rittberg as Queen Elizabeth I

Romola Garai as Mary Tudor

Jessica Raine as Catherine Parr

Tom Cullen as Thomas Seymour

John Heffernan as Duke of Somerset

Jamie Blackley as Robert Dudley

Alexandra Gilbreath as Kat Ashley

Jamie Parker as John Dudley

Leo Bill as Henry Grey

Oliver Zetterström as Edward

Bella Ramsey as Lady Jane Grey

Ekow Quartey as Pedro

Alex Macqueen as Stephen Gardiner

Olivier Huband as Ambassador Guzman

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Becoming Elizabeth trailer

You can watch the trailer for Becoming Elizabeth right here now.

Advertisement

Becoming Elizabeth begins on Sunday 12th June 2022, with new episodes available to stream on Starz in the US and on StarzPlay through Amazon Prime Video in the UK weekly. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.