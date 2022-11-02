The UK public service broadcaster, which celebrates its 40th birthday today (2nd November 2022), was previously known as 4oD, but was renamed All4 in 2015.

The new rebranding, which will begin from spring 2023, is to “help audiences better navigate the abundance of choice in the digital world and find their favourite Channel 4 shows wherever and whenever they choose to watch content,” Channel 4 explained in a statement.

“All4 will change to ‘Channel 4' as Channel 4 becomes the first UK broadcaster to adopt one brand identity across its digital and linear channels as audiences increasingly no longer distinguish between digital and linear content," it continued. "Channel 4’s entire portfolio of channels will also align with the Channel 4 brand.”

Zaid Al-Qassab, chief marketing officer at Channel 4, said: "As Channel 4 turns 40, we’re responding to the challenge of an increasingly crowded content market by using our most powerful asset, the Channel 4 brand."

He added: "The creation of a singular brand vision will better serve our viewers and help futureproof the channel to make sure we’re able to continue to take creative risks for the next 40 years. We want to become the viewers’ North Star in the digital world. A valued curator to help them navigate to a destination full of entertaining and thoughtful content they know they can trust."

The brand transformation comes as Channel 4 faces an uncertain future, with new UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak having pledged to push ahead with the privatisation of the service, a move set in motion by former Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries back in April.

In a statement at the time, Dorries said: "Channel 4 rightly holds a cherished place in British life and I want that to remain the case.

"I have come to the conclusion that government ownership is holding Channel 4 back from competing against streaming giants like Netflix and Amazon. A change of ownership will give Channel 4 the tools and freedom to flourish and thrive as a public service broadcaster long into the future."

She added: "I will seek to reinvest the proceeds of the sale into levelling up the creative sector, putting money into independent production and creative skills in priority parts of the country – delivering a creative dividend for all."

