The much-loved series has already been re-commissioned by the BBC for season 12 (2023) and season 13 (2024).

Call the Midwife season 11 finished on Sunday night, and fans will be relieved to know that the future of the show is secure!

Season 12 will consist of eight one-hour episodes, plus a feature-length Christmas special.

Creator, writer and executive producer Heidi Thomas said: "It’s an incredible privilege to be able to look back on a decade of Call the Midwife, and yet know that our journey is still very far from over. We are thrilled to be going on for a few more years!

“Like Nonnatus House itself, we have a proud past but an even more exciting future – full of old favourites, fresh faces, higher hemlines, new ideas. The stories we tell are like babies – they never stop coming, we love them all, and we vow to do our best by every single one.”

Season 11 included a "big" event that will have long-term consequences for the series: a tragic train crash, which may well pave the way for slightly darker storylines in the show's future...

Read on for everything you need to know about Call the Midwife season 12.

When is the Call the Midwife season 12 release date?

Call the Midwife season 12 will return next year in 2023, and will premiere shortly after this year's feature-length Christmas special on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Earlier in 2022, Call the Midwife season 11 premiered just eight days after the 2021 Christmas special, which will likely set the pattern for season 12.

Who will appear in Call the Midwife season 12?

The majority of the regular Call the Midwife cast should be returning for the 12th season.

Further guest stars for the Christmas special and season 12 will be confirmed in due course.

How many more seasons of Call the Midwife will there be?

Call the Midwife has been re-commissioned by the BBC for season 12 (2023) and season 13 (2024), which should take viewers up to 1969 or even the 1970s when it comes to the show's timeline.

Piers Wenger, Director of BBC Drama, said: “The enduring popularity of Call the Midwife is a testament to the extraordinary love and creativity from its creator Heidi Thomas and its producers Pippa Harris and Ann Tricklebank.

"We are delighted to have secured the future of Call the Midwife for two further series beyond those which are currently in production, and look forward to enjoying more adventures for the inhabitants of Nonnatus House for years to come.”

Is there a Call the Midwife season 12 trailer

There's no trailer yet for Call the Midwife season 12, but we'll keep this page updated.

