The episode saw Lucille seeking help from Dr Patrick Turner (Stephen McGann) after she had been driven to emotional breaking point. He told her that she was in the midst of a nervous breakdown and that she should rest.

Leonie Elliott, star of BBC drama Call the Midwife , has thanked fans following their response to her emotional storyline in season 12 episode 2, which saw Lucille leave Nonnatus House .

Following this, her husband Cyril (Zephryn Taitte) bought her a plane ticket to Jamaica, where she has gone to visit family for a currently undetermined amount of time.

Taking to Twitter after the episode's emotional scenes had aired, Elliott said: "This season was incredibly difficult to film. Thank you for all your kind words. It's my hope for people watching that if they can see the good in her, maybe they can extend that to people in real life."

She continued: "I care about her deeply. Many share her story of miscarriage and depression, and many share her experience of abuse, racial or otherwise. Many of us face mental health challenges, I hope we can continue to love one another, support and listen to each other. Look after yourselves and each other."

This season has seen Lucille struggle not only with a miscarriage, but also the hostile environment created by the likes of Enoch Powell, as the drama tackled his chilling Rivers of Blood speech.

Elliott has been a part of the show's cast since 2018, when Lucille joined the staff at Nonnatus House in season 7. It has not currently been revealed how long she will be absent from the show, or whether this marks her character's exit for the foreseeable future.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

This season of Call the Midwife has also seen some happier news, as the 2022 Christmas special saw Matthew finally propose to Trixie, with the wedding set to air later in the run.

Call the Midwife continues on BBC One at 8pm on Sunday 15th January 2023. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.