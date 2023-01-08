All of the Call the Midwife characters have faced challenges across the BBC drama's 11-year run, and in the show's latest chapter, it's Lucille's troubles which are taking centre stage.

This article contains discussion of themes including mental health that some readers may find upsetting.

As her nearest and noticed have observed, she is far from herself, with her usual chipper demeanour nowhere to be found. Her work, which once fulfilled her, has since become a burden she is unable to manage.

"She is going further and further downhill," says Nurse Crane to Mrs Wallace.

And when she's not on duty, she spends her time curled up in bed, the curtains drawn, unable to see through the fog that has settled over every aspect of her life.

Between Lucille and Cyril's inability to fall pregnant, her longing to see her family in Jamaica and the hostile environment created by the likes of Enoch Powell, Lucille is driven to breaking point. She takes herself for a walk and for a moment, she stands on the edge of the pavement, gazing mournfully into the oncoming traffic as she considers hurling herself into the road.

It's a harrowing moment, which prompts her to seek help from Dr Patrick Turner. He weighs up her symptoms and informs her that she's in the midst of a nervous breakdown, the best treatment for which is rest – and that's exactly what she plans to do.

Leonie Elliott as Nurse Lucille Robinson and Zephryn Taitte as Cyrill Robinson. Neal Street Productions/Matt Towers

But Lucille won't be taking it easy in Poplar. She's heading to Jamaica, thanks to Cyril, who dipped into their savings to purchase a plane ticket. Her eyes light up as he tells her the news, a rare smile descending across her face as she gently caresses her husband's cheek in gratitude.

But naturally, there will be some viewers who are left wondering: will Lucille return to London?

There's every chance that she'll be back in a fews weeks' or months' time with a renewed outlook on life. A change of scenery is exactly what the doctor ordered and while the road to recovery will take time, Lucille is heading in the right direction. But there's also a possibility that she'll choose to stay, unwilling to say goodbye to her sister and the rest of her loved ones again.

She has made the English capital her home, establishing herself as a core member of the Nonnatus House team and gaining a second family who love and value her. England is also where Cyril sees his future and their relationship, even under strain, is one of the most touching elements of the show.

But her heart remains in the Caribbean and the pain Lucille feels from being apart from her sister, in particular, is proving too much to bear, casting doubt on her future.

For information and support, please visit the NHS website and/or Mind.

Call the Midwife airs on BBC One on Sundays at 8pm and is also available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

