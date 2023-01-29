When asked if there had been any news of his wife by Mrs Wallace in tonight's episode of Call the Midwife , he revealed that he'd recently received a letter and she was "sounding on top of the world", adding, "I think she'll be booking her flight home soon."

When Cyril bought Lucille a plane ticket to Jamaica , it was in the belief that she would spend a few weeks with her family, soak up the Caribbean sun and then return to London feeling more like herself.

But a short time later, the smile was wiped from his face.

Cyril was hoping to speak to Lucille over the phone but instead, it was her sister Celine who delivered the news.

Lucille, who had been ordered to rest by Dr Turner, had started working at the town hospital so that she could pay her way at her parents' home.

That led to her being offered a sister's position on the maternity ward and she subsequently agreed to stay on for six months, something that she hadn't mentioned in her correspondence with her husband.

"Maybe there was more wrong than I knew, in the marriage, in us," Cyril says to Violet.

"You've only been married for 18 months," she responds, attempting to quell his anxiety.

"And what if Lucille was unhappy for all that time?" says a dejected Cyril.

Violet is quick to inform him that love can be strengthened by absence, but he's not convinced: "And sometimes, the opposite happens."

Has Lucille washed her hands of London, even if it means leaving Cyril behind? Is this the beginning of the end for the couple?

Or will he pack up and leave the English capital to join her if she does decide to remain in Jamaica?

Call the Midwife continues on Sunday 5th February at 8pm and is also available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

