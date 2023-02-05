He had previously purchased his wife a plane ticket to Jamaica following her nervous breakdown, in the hope that time spent with her family and some distance from London would help her to recover.

Cyril received troubling news about Lucille in last week's episode of Call the Midwife , which left him fearing the worst for their marriage.

Lucille's (Leonie Elliott) mental health had deteriorated substantially due to a number of challenging factors: the couple were struggling to conceive, the rise of anti-immigrant sentiment, and the distance between herself and her loved ones in the Caribbean, which was beginning to weigh heavily on her.

But what was supposed to be a few weeks away has since extended significantly.

During a phone call, Lucille's sister Celine informed Cyril (Zephryn Taitte) that his wife had taken a job on a maternity ward in Jamaica and wouldn't be returning for six months.

He was both crushed and confused.

"Maybe there was more wrong than I knew, in the marriage, in us," he said to Violet (Annabelle Apsion). "What if Lucille was unhappy for all that time?"

Violet tried to assuage his fears by telling Cyril that absence can make the heart grow fonder, but he was left feeling despondent: "And sometimes, the opposite happens."

Leonie Elliott as Nurse Lucille Robinson and Zephryn Taitte as Cyril Robinson in Call the Midwife.

In tonight's episode, Cyril took action in an effort to save his marriage before it's too late.

"Lucille and I agreed it was the right use of our savings for me to get a ticket to Jamaica," he tells Violet.

But will it be enough?

Lucille might decide to stay in Jamaica for six months as planned, which could prompt Cyril to temporarily move back to the Caribbean, with the pair eventually returning to London together. Perhaps Cyril's visit will encourage Lucille to cut her stay short and fly back to the UK with him in the next few weeks.

But there's also a possibility that the couple will decide to stay permanently, which would be the end of their time on Call the Midwife. A world in which Cyril exists without Lucille feels unlikely, so his future on the show is currently as uncertain as the midwife's.

Another scenario could see Lucille remain in Jamaica for half a year while Cyril heads back to the UK alone, but that could spell the end of their relationship. Unlike Trixie (Helen George) and Matthew (Olly Rix), who live in separate boroughs, the Atlantic ocean stands between Lucille and Cyril, which is a much greater obstacle to manage.

Is this the end of Lucille and Cyril's Call the Midwife journey?

Call the Midwife continues on Sunday 12th February at 8pm and is also available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

