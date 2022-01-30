Call the Midwife's Lucille suffers miscarriage in tragic storyline

Please note – this article contains discussion that some readers may find upsetting.

This week's episode of Call the Midwife had a tragic turn for Lucille (Leonie Elliott in the Call the Midwife cast) and Cyril (Zephryn Taitte).

The couple recently discovered they were expecting, and though Cyril was worried about his job situation, they were excited to start a family. Cyril even managed to bag an engineering job earlier in tonight's episode, and the future appeared bright for the pair.

Unfortunately, Lucille experienced a miscarriage in a heart-wrenching turn of events.

The nurse felt tired after helping a woman give birth, but Phyllis soon discovered blood on the sheets where she was lying and found Lucille miscarrying on the toilet.

“It’s like my whole period is coming at once, all the pain and all the bleeding,” Lucille tells her.

Later, as she’s recovering in bed, Lucille adds: “It did so look complete in the receiving dish. I could even see the shape of it inside the sack."

When Cyril pays her a visit, she tells him: “I thought I’d be better at it, carrying a baby. All my training, all my expertise meant nothing."

Cyril assures her that she couldn’t have done anything and it was completely out of her hands in a moving scene.

The drama is renowned for addressing important topics when it comes to sexual and reproductive health and beyond. As well as Lucille's miscarriage, the episode featured the Nonnatus House helping young girls in primary school deal with their periods.

For information and support, please visit The Miscarriage Association.

Call the Midwife continues on Sunday 6th February at 8pm on BBC One. Seasons 1-10 are available on BBC iPlayer.

Looking for something else to watch? Check out the rest of our Drama coverage or take a look at our TV Guide.