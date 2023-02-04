The show's most recent episode did nothing to assuage their fears, as Lucille was found to have started working at the town hospital in Jamaica so she can pay her way at her parents' home, suggesting her visit might not be as temporary as first suggested.

Ever since Lucille said goodbye to Poplar to get out of London and visit her family in Jamaica, Call the Midwife fans have been on tenterhooks wondering when, and indeed if, they will see her again.

RadioTimes.com caught up with the show's creator Heidi Thomas exclusively at this year's Radio Times Covers Party, and asked whether we've seen the last of Leonie Elliott's character.

She said: "Well, if I told you I'd have to kill you. I mean Cyril is very much around at the moment, he's back in Poplar and he's waiting. And I think we're all waiting with him to find out what's going to happen."

Leonie Elliott as Nurse Lucille Robinson in Call the Midwife.

She continued: "We are all Cyril at the moment, we are all in the dark, we don't know what's going to happen."

Meanwhile, Patrick Turner star Stephen McGann joked: "You can't just get spoilers out of us - what kind of people do you think we are?!"

At the Radio Times Covers Party, RadioTimes.com also caught up with the show's stars Helen George, Megan Cusack and Olly Rix, who spoke about the "pivotal" quieter moments seen this season between Trixie and Matthew.

The stars also spoke about the show's future, admitting that beyond the already confirmed 13th season next year, they know "nothing" about whether more seasons are in store.

Additional reporting by Abby Robinson.

