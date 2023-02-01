Last week saw Trixie consoling Matthew after his father died, with Trixie telling Matthew he needs to go home and be with his mother.

As Trixie and Matthew head closer and closer to their wedding day in Call the Midwife , and things stay " fiery " between the couple, the hit period drama has also continued to show us quieter moments between the two as they support one another.

Trixie star Helen George, Matthew star Olly Rix and Nancy star Megan Cusack all caught up exclusively with RadioTimes.com at last night's (31st January) Radio Times Covers Party, and spoke about the supportive dynamic between the pair.

Olly Rix as Matthew and Helen George as Trixie in Call the Midwife. BBC / Neal Street Productions

When asked about the more intimate moments we see between Trixie and Matthew, and whether it was important that we still see that side of their relationship, George said: "Yeah definitely. The phone calls are really important because he lives in West London, she lives in East London, they have to communicate.

"So those pivotal moments when they come together and communicate are so important for the storyline and the relationship."

This season on Call the Midwife has seen plenty of change in Poplar, with one major storyline seeing Lucille leave to visit her family in Jamaica. While she was originally meant to be there for a limited time, a recent development has suggested she may be gone for longer than Cyril anticipated.

Meanwhile, the board of health decided in last week's episode that Nonnatus House will lose its agency status and its autonomy, meaning staff members will all be in the direct employment of the health service, and the building can be closed down "as and when it deems appropriate".

Additional reporting by Abby Robinson.

Call the Midwife continues on Sunday 5th February at 8pm and is also available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

